Smaller Gatherings and Less Travel This Christmas, But More Optimism for 2022, Finds Global Christmas Survey by TGM
TGM Research, a data and insights company, has just unveiled the findings of its just-concluded Christmas Global Survey 2021. The world's largest festive season survey for the year reveals retail customer behaviour during the festive season in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warsaw, Poland, December 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Almost two-thirds of respondents of a new international survey found video calls and small family gatherings are expected this Christmas, according to a global survey by TGM Research, a data and insights company. The survey garnered findings on questions about holiday plans and restrictions from COVID-19, holiday preparations and spending, travel plans, and optimism for 2022.
“The Christmas Global Survey 2021 shows that while optimism and the spirit of Christmas has returned the lingering impact of COVID-19 still remains. Those celebrating the Christmas and holiday season have severely reduced travel limited the size of gatherings and will continue to embrace video conference technology,” said Greg Laski, CEO at TGM Research.
The TGM Christmas Global Survey 2021 is the biggest research project on Holiday Season this year. The most notable findings from the newly released survey include:
• 72 percent of total respondent’s plan to use a video call for celebrating Christmas with family.
• 32 of all respondent’s plan to shop online for Christmas.
• Two-thirds of those surveyed expect 2022 to be better than 2021.
• A combined 55 percent of respondents from North America started preparing for Christmas 3-4 weeks to more than a month early, the earliest compared to Europe, Latin America, and the rest of the world.
• A majority of respondent’s, regardless of location, plan to spend Christmas dinner with their family. The next highest categories included cooking together, decorating, and watching movies.
• One in five of those surveyed expect to be impacted by COVID restrictions and half of those in North American and Europe plan to limit meetings with family and friends due to health risks.
• Three out of four respondents in Latin American and the rest of the world said they would limit meetings.
• Of those surveyed, the average family meeting size for Christmas was 7.3 people, with a high of 9.8 in Latin America, and a low of 5.6 people in Europe.
• Only 30 percent of those contact said they planned on travelling with most using their vehicle. A combined six percent said they were travelling internationally for Christmas.
• The biggest spending increases of those surveyed compared to last year were food and drink and gifts, at 33 percent and 30 percent respectively.
• Roughly ten percent of respondents of the survey said they are planning on using a loan to finance holiday spending.
• 48 percent said 2021 was worse than an average year and 61 percent said that 2022 will be better than 2021.
TGM Research informs that compared to the previous year, there will be some signs of improvement this year in terms of Christmas spending. However, it is unlikely to bounce back to pre-pandemic trends. The survey provides several key takeaways related to consumer spending this Christmas. The complete findings of the TGM Christmas Global Survey 2021 are available online at: https://tgmresearch.com/christmas2021-global-survey.html
TGM Research is a data and insights company underpinned by technology founded in 2017. TGM helps businesses identify, connect, and engage with the people who matter by capturing data to understand, segment, target and engage with audiences globally through research that moves at the speed of culture. More at: https://tgmresearch.com.
