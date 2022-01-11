The Board of the Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Gina Keatley as the New Chief Executive Officer Effect from 11 January 2022
The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company, a leader in powdered olive leaf tea has announced that the Board of Directors have unanimously approved the appointment of Gina Keatley as their new President and CEO and member of the Board. Keatley will assume responsibilities with effect on 11 January 2022.
New York, NY, January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gina Keatley has a broad and extensive experience within the food and nutrition industry. Her insights include food technology, international cuisine development, sales and marketing, business development and sustainable agriculture. She has been responsible for large capital projects, portfolios of producing digital culinary content, building organizational capabilities, and for overall business delivery in both management, executive, and board roles. Throughout her career she has worked for companies like Nestle, Huffington Post, GBS Health Media, and The City University of New York amongst others. As a Certified Dietitian-Nutritionist Keatley holds a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare, Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition from New York University, a degree in Culinary Arts and continuing professional education from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
“We are very pleased that Gina Keatley has accepted the position of new CEO of The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company. She has a broad and quite unique experience, from both the product/technology provider side and from international foods perspective and expertise, which we believe will be very valuable for our company,” says the Chairman of the Board. “Moreover, Mrs. Keatley has extensive leadership experience from the food and nutrition industry and has demonstrated her ability to building successful organizations and businesses. We are confident that she will be a force in developing and driving The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company forward – in a very exciting but also challenging time.”
“I am eager to be a part of this innovative culinary adventure and look forward to our first product launch, Matche, at the World Tea Expo in March 2022,” says Gina Keatley.
About Matche and The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company
Matche is a powdered olive tea leaves, dissolved in hot water to make tea or used as a flavoring. It is the first of its kind using the olive leaf (Olea europaea).
The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company is dedicated to bringing the finest quality olive leaf tea to market. All products are curated from century old olives trees located in the mountains of Sicily, Italy. Handpicked, sun dried and brewed into tea that is overflowing with flavor filled antioxidants.
