The Board of the Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Gina Keatley as the New Chief Executive Officer Effect from 11 January 2022

The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company, a leader in powdered olive leaf tea has announced that the Board of Directors have unanimously approved the appointment of Gina Keatley as their new President and CEO and member of the Board. Keatley will assume responsibilities with effect on 11 January 2022.