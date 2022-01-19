The Winter 2022 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Showcases Women Who Will Empower Others to Look and Feel Their Best
Manhasset, NY, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s Winter issue will empower women to reset and refocus so they can look and feel their best in the new year. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized issues a quarterly digital and print magazine featuring their women of P.O.W.E.R. members as well as celebrities and “icons.” They showcase women who have achieved success as well as those looking to advance in their careers. Their biographies and stories are inspirational and empowering.
About the Women Highlighted in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine
Looking good and feeling good can empower women to be their best self in 2022. The Winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine highlights amazing women who can inspire women on this journey.
Cover girl, Alicia Grande is the founder and CEO of Grande Cosmetics. She began her career in beauty as a teen working in retail. When Alicia discovered a lash enhancing serum that truly worked, GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, the entrepreneur in her was born. Her best-selling beauty enhancing formulas are the perfect products to freshen up looks for 2022.
Sheryl Clark is the President of the Boston Proper clothing brand. The line creates accessible fashion that raises the visibility, vitality, and sense of well-being for millions of style-savvy, fiercely feminine women over 40. Sheryl wants women to celebrate as they age and give them confidence to look and feel great. Boston Proper’s clothes are the perfect update for 2022 wardrobes and will compliment new makeup styles.
While clothes and beauty products are important, it is also necessary to feel good. Rebecca Lynn Cardon is a personal trainer, product spokesperson, and author. She has appeared on several reality TV shows including “The Amazing Race” and Bravo’s “Work Out.” In terms of fitness, Rebecca suggests moving the body with intention 20 minutes a day. That could be yoga, Pilates, stretching, or maybe a quick Tabata workout, to get the heart rate up. The one fitness exercise Rebecca recommends for anyone is brisk walking.
Self-care is extremely important when trying to look and feel good. Micaela Milano is the co-founder of Meraki, a mobile beauty and wellness spa with both in-coach and in-home options for spa services in several states. A calming facial, massage, and other wellness services are the perfect way to feel good in 2022, all available without leaving home.
Tonia DeCosimo, the founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine knows that little changes can make a big difference in how women feel and present themselves to the outside world. Looking their best, making fitness a priority, and taking time to pamper themselves will improve every woman’s mood and outlook on life. The changes that follow will enable us all to be our best both personally and professionally in 2022.
For further information, contact www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
