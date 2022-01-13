Save Our Allies Invites Public to Welcome Afghan Combat Interpreter to New Home Members of the Media Are Cordially Invited to Attend
Save Our Allies, with the Greater Beaches VFW Post 3270, is hosting a Welcome to your New American Home event, to welcome former Afghan Combat Interpreter and Military Ally Kaihan and his family to the community.
Jacksonville Beach, FL, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Members of the media are cordially invited to attend.
Save Our Allies, a direct-response Afghan rescue organization, along with the Greater Beaches VFW Post 3270, is hosting a Welcome to Your New American Home event on Friday, January 14, at 6:30 pm, to welcome a former Afghan Combat Interpreter who fought alongside American troops in his native Afghanistan and his family to their new home in Jacksonville Beach.
“As an interpreter, Kaihan fought courageously alongside American troops, ensuring their safety in Afghanistan,” says Chad Robichaux, President of Save Our Allies. “He and his wife Shamila were rescued from Kabul as the Taliban worked to keep them trapped, and likely kill them. Their now 3-month old daughter Dunya was born on a US Military aircraft during the evacuation. I can’t think of a family more deserving of a warm welcome and huge thank you.”
Kaihan’s family is being sponsored by Carol Williams. Williams, of Ponte Vedra, felt compelled to help after watching news coverage of the Hamid Karzai International Airport withdrawal. She organized a board of supporters comprised of seven Ponte Vedra families to welcome, support, and resettle Kaihan, Shamila, and Dunya. Together, they have provided housing, furniture, clothes, and children’s items to the family.
“We are thrilled to have Kaihan, his wife and daughter experience the warmth that Florida is known for, and that extends well beyond the weather,” says Save Our Allies Vice President, Nick Palmisciano. “We know that the generosity and hospitality of this community will make them feel safe, secure, and most importantly, at home.”
The public is invited to welcome Kaihan, Shamila, and Dunya to Jacksonville Beach and encouraged to consider bringing a gift card to support the family’s resettlement efforts. Pizza and beverages will be served to event guests. Parking is located around the building.
Who:
- Save Our Allies
- Greater Beaches VFW Post 3270
- Former Afghan Combat Interpreter and Military Ally Kaihan and family
What:
Save Our Allies, with the Greater Beaches VFW Post 3270, is hosting a Welcome to your New American Home event, to welcome former Afghan Combat Interpreter and Military Ally Kaihan and his family to the community.
When:
Friday, January 14, 2022
6:30 pm
Where:
Greater Beaches VFW Post 3270
915 8th Ave. S.
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Media:
Media can contact Sarah Verardo at sarah@saveourallies.org for additional inquiries, quotes, and interview requests. Media can contact Sean Kilbane at sean@saveourallies.org or 330-519-6966 for event-specific queries.
Bio for Kaihan:
Kaihan attended the National Military Academy of Afghanistan (NMAA) [The Afghan equivalent of our West Point, United States Military Academy] for four years and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in 2015. He was commissioned into the Afghan National Army as an Infantry Officer also in 2015.
In 2017, Kaihan was invited by the U.S. Government to complete an English immersion program at the Department of Defense’s, Defense Language Institute at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Then in 2018, and also at the U.S. Government's invite, Kaihan completed the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Initial Entry Rotary Wing Course in Fort Rucker, Alabama, which qualified Kaihan as a helicopter Pilot.
At the end of 2018, Kaihan returned to Afghanistan, and in 2019 Kaihan was certified by the U.S. Army as a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot. Throughout his military career and in between his training assignments, Kaihan led Afghan National Army Soldiers. Both on the ground as an Infantry Company Commander and in the air as a Pilot in Command.
In addition to Kaihan’s conventional Army experience, he also supported the United States, Other Government Agencies, which resulted in him and his family receiving special consideration for an expedited Special Immigrant Visa.
About Save Our Allies:
Established in 2021 in direct response to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Save Our Allies operates with a mission to rescue American Citizens, Permanent Residents, SIV Holders, and other special populations from Afghanistan and help them navigate the many challenges of being a Refugee in order to form a successful and productive life in the United States. To learn more, visit https://saveourallies.org/.
Media Contact:
Sarah Verardo
sarah@saveourallies.org
704-430-6590
