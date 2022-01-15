Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis of Memorial Plastic Surgery is Now a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon
Memorial Plastic Surgery's very own Dr. Vasileos Vasilakis is now a double-board certified American Board of Plastic and Surgery and American Board of Surgery. Dr. Vasilakis continues to provide cosmetic and reconstructive surgery to patients in Houston, TX, and around the world, specializing in cosmetic surgical procedures and all aspects of body contouring surgery.
Houston, TX, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Memorial Plastic Surgery is proud to announce that our very own Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis is now board-certified by the American Board of Plastic and Surgery, in addition to being certified by the American Board of Surgery, providing cosmetic and reconstructive surgery to patients in Houston, TX, and around the world. Dr. Vasilakis joined Memorial Plastic Surgery in September 2020, bringing in extensive knowledge and experience as the newest member of Memorial Plastic Surgery's team of top board certified plastic surgeons. Using his years of experience and fellowship training, he is able to provide expert advice and optimal treatment planning to help his patients achieve their desired outcome in the safest way possible.
Dr. Vasilakis earned a bachelor of science and a medical degree with Honors from the world-renowned University of London, followed by a post-graduate clinical year in two of London’s leading university hospitals. He completed his plastic surgery training in New York, and was then selected to train at the internationally acclaimed H/K/B Plastic Surgery Center in Charlotte, one of the longest running and most prestigious aesthetic plastic surgery fellowships nationwide.
Dr. Vasilakis has published and lectured extensively in aesthetic, reconstructive and general surgery, with emphasis on innovative surgical techniques aiming to optimize patient outcomes. He has authored numerous book chapters and peer-reviewed articles in prominent surgical publications, and his work has been presented in national and international conferences.
Dr. Vasilakis specializes in cosmetic surgical procedures including facelift, neck lift, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, fat transfer, liposuction, abdominoplasty, mommy makeover, and all aspects of body contouring surgery.
Schedule an appointment at Memorial Plastic Surgery today and consult with Dr.
Vasilakis or contact our office at 713-633-4411 today.
About Memorial Plastic Surgery
Memorial Plastic Surgery is one of Texas’s leading plastic surgery centers, with locations in Houston and Clear Lake. Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu in 2013, Memorial Plastic Surgery is led by a team of board-certified plastic surgeons, Dr. Kendall Roehl, Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, and Dr. Tang Ho. Specializing in Aesthetic and Reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, and body, the team at Memorial Plastic Surgery caters to a global clientele of patients from around the world.
Memorial Plastic Surgery – Houston
5th Floor Hedwig Place
8731 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024
+1-713-663-4411
Memorial Plastic Surgery – Clear Lake
26 Professional Drive, Webster, TX 77598
+1-713-609-9335
Visit Memorial Plastic Surgery online at https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com and https://www.memorialclearlake.com.
Dr. Vasilakis earned a bachelor of science and a medical degree with Honors from the world-renowned University of London, followed by a post-graduate clinical year in two of London’s leading university hospitals. He completed his plastic surgery training in New York, and was then selected to train at the internationally acclaimed H/K/B Plastic Surgery Center in Charlotte, one of the longest running and most prestigious aesthetic plastic surgery fellowships nationwide.
Dr. Vasilakis has published and lectured extensively in aesthetic, reconstructive and general surgery, with emphasis on innovative surgical techniques aiming to optimize patient outcomes. He has authored numerous book chapters and peer-reviewed articles in prominent surgical publications, and his work has been presented in national and international conferences.
Dr. Vasilakis specializes in cosmetic surgical procedures including facelift, neck lift, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, fat transfer, liposuction, abdominoplasty, mommy makeover, and all aspects of body contouring surgery.
Schedule an appointment at Memorial Plastic Surgery today and consult with Dr.
Vasilakis or contact our office at 713-633-4411 today.
About Memorial Plastic Surgery
Memorial Plastic Surgery is one of Texas’s leading plastic surgery centers, with locations in Houston and Clear Lake. Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu in 2013, Memorial Plastic Surgery is led by a team of board-certified plastic surgeons, Dr. Kendall Roehl, Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, and Dr. Tang Ho. Specializing in Aesthetic and Reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, and body, the team at Memorial Plastic Surgery caters to a global clientele of patients from around the world.
Memorial Plastic Surgery – Houston
5th Floor Hedwig Place
8731 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024
+1-713-663-4411
Memorial Plastic Surgery – Clear Lake
26 Professional Drive, Webster, TX 77598
+1-713-609-9335
Visit Memorial Plastic Surgery online at https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com and https://www.memorialclearlake.com.
Contact
Memorial Plastic SurgeryContact
Patrick Hsu
(713) 633-4411
https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com
Patrick Hsu
(713) 633-4411
https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com
Categories