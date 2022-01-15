Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis of Memorial Plastic Surgery is Now a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

Memorial Plastic Surgery's very own Dr. Vasileos Vasilakis is now a double-board certified American Board of Plastic and Surgery and American Board of Surgery. Dr. Vasilakis continues to provide cosmetic and reconstructive surgery to patients in Houston, TX, and around the world, specializing in cosmetic surgical procedures and all aspects of body contouring surgery.