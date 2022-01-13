Custom Travel Solutions Recognized for Spearheading New Travel Trend
Travelers Rest, SC, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In recognition of its leadership in the global travel industry, Custom Travel Solutions has been selected as World's Best White-Label Travel Club Provider.
The award was given by industry peers who voted to honor the company for spearheading a new travel trend of helping membership-driven organizations and employers recruit and retain key people through the addition of a customized travel club benefit.
Headquartered in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, USA, Custom Travel Solutions is the world’s largest travel club builder. The firm developed a fully customizable travel platform that provides a branded end-user experience. The firm’s high-touch customer service ensures that clients can easily offer access to travel and lifestyle benefits that would otherwise be prohibitive to their members or employees -- creating increased preference and loyalty.
Upon receipt of the award, Mike Putman, founder, and CEO of Custom Travel Solutions said, “In an era when the travel industry has been turned upside down by the COVID pandemic, it’s such a delight to be recognized for our work with visionary organizations who are eager to encourage and help people start traveling again.”
The World Travel Tech Awards serve to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence in travel technology through their annual awards program. World Travel Tech Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards, which was launched in 1994 to celebrate excellence in global travel and tourism.
