Silvia Y. Lavalas Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Brooklyn, NY, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Silvia T. Lavalas of Brooklyn, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. These important individuals exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.
About Silvia Y. Lavalas
Silvia Lavalas is retired from her position as an educational administrator with the New York City Department of Education. She was responsible for bi-lingual education, educational administration, mentoring, community activism, and advocacy.
Silvia was born on January 2, 1946 in Panama. She obtained a M.A. in Guidance and Counseling from Brooklyn College and a M.A. in Education and Administration from Bank Street College of Education. Previously, Ms. Lavalas served as a campaign advocate and manager for Congresswoman Clark.
Ms. Lavalas is affiliated with Saint Gabriel's Episcopal Church Youth and Young Adult Initiative. In her retirement, she enjoys reading, theatre, walking, and community activities.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hardcover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
