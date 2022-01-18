SHEEN Magazine Announces Kristyn Harris as the New Editor-in-Chief
Fountain Inn, SC, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Internationally known, SHEEN Magazine is excited to announce Kristyn Harris as the new Editor-in-Chief. Harris is a Greenville, SC native, a graduate of Lander University, considered an expert in media, beauty, fashion and entertainment, and ready for the task. Kristyn Harris may not be a household name now, but it will be.
Starting as a “Trade Journalist” during undergraduate school, Harris was proud to book a job as the Web Content Editor for SHEEN Magazine upon graduation. As a result of hard work and dedication, it was not long before Harris was promoted to Managing Editor. When considering additional career advancement, this millennial knew “putting the work in” was essential and now felt ready for the next level. With Founder and Publisher Mrs. Kimberly Chapman taking notice, Harris garnered the highly coveted position of Editor-in-Chief for SHEEN Magazine. Harris says, “I am fascinated with the inner workings of media and all things entertainment. It’s a dream and honor to combine media with beauty, hair, fashion, and lifestyle.” She goes on to say, “I love highlighting trendsetters and newsmakers to an eclectic group of people. I also want to inspire positive international change, one word, one sentence, or one story at a time.”
As Editor-in-Chief, Harris will oversee all departments for SHEEN Magazine.
Stay connected: follow SHEEN Magazine on Instagram at @thesheenmagazine. You can also follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat at @sheenmagazine.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. Published bi-monthly, the internationally distributed publication has consistently proven to be a media influencer by delivering up-to-date news and covering current trends within the world of beauty, fashion, hair and entertainment. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate and empower all, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its readership and audience to achieve their highest potential.
Contact Information
Sheen Magazine
Executive Director of Public Relations—Jackie Bush
www.sheenmagazine.com
Twitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_
prdirector@sheenmagazine.com
213.924.9204
