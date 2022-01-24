New Brand Wuli Grooming Introduces Debut Range of Australian-Made, All-Natural, Vegan Hair Styling Products

What is Wuli Grooming?: An Australian-made, all-natural and vegan range of hair styling products with solutions for all hair types and designed for both men and women. Founding principle: A solid styling routine is just as important as we wash and condition our hair, and nature provides the best ingredients to effortlessly nourish our hair and scalp. Where is it available: Australia-wide on wuligrooming.com, and select pop-up shops in Sydney; worldwide shipping planned for late 2022.