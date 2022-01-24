New Brand Wuli Grooming Introduces Debut Range of Australian-Made, All-Natural, Vegan Hair Styling Products
What is Wuli Grooming?: An Australian-made, all-natural and vegan range of hair styling products with solutions for all hair types and designed for both men and women. Founding principle: A solid styling routine is just as important as we wash and condition our hair, and nature provides the best ingredients to effortlessly nourish our hair and scalp. Where is it available: Australia-wide on wuligrooming.com, and select pop-up shops in Sydney; worldwide shipping planned for late 2022.
Sydney, Australia, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wuli Grooming, Australia’s newest hair care brand championing the power of active ingredients from nature, today announced its debut range of styling products. Today’s launch introduces an inclusive collection of Australian-made, all-natural, cruelty-free and vegan products designed for men and women with hair types ranging from the curliest of curls to the finest and flat.
Backed by two years of research and development, Wuli Grooming utilises 15 plant-based ingredients and the finest Australian formulation techniques to introduce products that hydrate, moisturise, strengthen, de-tangle and nourish hair and scalp with every application. The Wuli Grooming collection features four accessibly priced, best-performing-in-category products that are silicone-free, colour-safe and contain no mineral oils or synthetic ingredients:
- Curl Cream – The cream that started the dream with 11 active ingredients to define, hydrate and strengthen curls of all persuasions.
- Matte Balm – Good hair day in a jar for manes craving volume, textured hold and nourishment with a matte finish and enriched by 9 active ingredients.
- Shine Balm – The 21st Century take on the old school pomade with 9 active ingredients offering a sleek glossy finish with a firm hold well into the next day.
- Sea Salt Spray – The alcohol-free curl refresher keeping frizz at bay while volumizing hair of all types and lengths through the power of 6 active ingredients.
Each product is available in two gender-neutral fragrance combinations: Bergamot & Vanilla, a creamy, spiced scent with feisty floral notes that evoke the warmth of summer; Neroli & Sweet Orange, a blend of Italian bitters with the rind of a sweet orange.
Central to Wuli Grooming are the performance abilities produced by combining premium active all-natural ingredients. Wuli Grooming utilises 15 active ingredients across its products, ranging from hair growth-stimulating and dandruff-reducing light oils such as argan, marula and safflower to scalp-nourishing root plants including burdock root and nettle leaf.
“Styling products have traditionally been an afterthought when it comes to hair care. Most attention is usually reserved for shampoos and conditioners, but little care is given for the products that stay in hair long after washing. With Wuli Grooming, I felt it was time styling products took their rightful place in giving our natural crowns the style and nourishment they deserve. Instead of focusing only on formulas with aesthetic results, we produced a collection that also nourishes hair and scalp with every application without build up. Wuli Grooming is a collection truly born out of championing the power of nature for better hair care,” said Amadou Doumbia, Founder.
The Wuli Grooming online store is now live at wuligrooming.com with products initially shipping Australia-wide. Wuli Grooming can also be found for a limited time in Sydney, Australia at local pop-ups, including Paddington Market (Sat, 29 January, 2022), Manly Market (Sat, 12 February 2022) and Sutherland Shire Easter Market (Sat & Sun, 2 – 3 April, 2022).
Full details on Wuli Grooming’s debut range and a list of active ingredients are available at wuligrooming.com.
About Wuli Grooming
Wuli Grooming is a new line of Australian-made, 100% vegan and cruelty-free products established in truly effective haircare. Combining a collection of premium all-natural ingredients, the Wuli Grooming range is designed to feed hair and scalp with what it needs so users can achieve the style they crave. The name Wuli comes from the dialect Bambara from Mali (birthplace of Wuli Grooming’s Founder, Amadou Doumbia) and means to wake up, get up and grow up – a daily routine conducted by everyone.
