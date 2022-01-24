International Peeling Society-USA's "Peeling Around the World" to be Held on March 24
Program agenda and faculty announced for the upcoming event at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
Rolling Meadows, IL, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The International Peeling Society-USA (IPS-USA), an organization dedicated to promoting awareness, training and practice of chemical peeling in the United States, released the agenda and faculty lineup for its 2022 Peeling Around the World educational session during the American Academy of Dermatology’s (AAD) Global Education Day.
The popular annual event educates board certified dermatologists about the use of superficial to deep chemical peels for various therapeutic and aesthetic indications across all skin types. Case presentations, techniques, tips and clinical trends are packed into the scientific agenda:
• History and histology effects of superficial, medium and deep peels
• Superficial peels potpourri
• Sequential medium depth peel, CO2 + TCA
• How to introduce chemical peels into your practice
• Creating the perfect solution and environment for deep peels
• Segmental and full face phenol / croton peels
• Safety and complications of chemical peels
• Acne scars
• Melasma
• Chemical peels in skin of color
• Chemical peel tips, tricks and pitfalls
• Body peels for color and texture
“This course is by far the most valuable session I attended during the entire convention,” said IPS-USA faculty member Kachiu Lee, MD, MPH. “I am excited for an encore event where I can interact with colleagues and learn more about best peeling practices of care worldwide.”
The event will be held prior to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Room 104ABC. The 2022 distinguished faculty includes:
• Harold Brody, MD (Atlanta, GA)
• Pearl Grimes, MD (Los Angeles, CA)
• Doris Hexsel, MD (Rio De Janerio, Brazil)
• Larry Kass, MD (Clearwater, FL)
• Emily C. Keller, MD (Indianapolis, IN)
• Marina Landau, MD (Tel Aviv, Israel)
• Janiene Luke, MD (Loma Linda, CA)
• Jennifer M. Rullan, MD (Chula Vista, CA)
• Peter P. Rullan, MD (Chula Vista, CA)
• Jaishree Sharad, MD (Mumbai, India)
• Nkem Ugonabo, MD, MPH (New York, NY)
• Carlos Wambier, MD, PhD (South Kingstown, RI)
• Mara Weinstein-Velez, MD (Rochester, NY)
Physicians and residents can register online at http://chemicalpeeling.org/peeling-around-the-world.
For course or workshop-related questions, contact IPS-USA at ipsinfo@samiworks.net or 847-871-4800.
About the International Peeling Society-USA
IPS-USA (http://chemicalpeeling.org) is dedicated to promoting the highest possible standards in clinical practice, education and research in chemical peeling and to promote the highest standards of patient care and encourage public interest relating to chemical peels in the United States. The International Peeling Society, founded in 2012, has an international focus and is headquartered in Germany.
Contact
Tara Azzano
847-871-4800
http://chemicalpeeling.org
