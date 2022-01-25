Montgomery County State’s Attorney Candidate Perry Paylor on Pace with Long-Time Incumbent Leads in the Number of Individual Donors
Silver Spring, MD, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Montgomery County, MD State’s Attorney Candidate Perry Paylor filed his first financial report on Wednesday - having the most individual contributors and having raised the most total amount of money compared to any of the individual challenger candidates.
Paylor reported $170,000 in campaign contributions with $136,000 cash on hand earned from more than 800 contributions.
“This is positive news for our campaign and confirms that Montgomery County residents have confidence in our ability to win in the Democratic primary,” said Paylor.
“In addition to keeping pace with the long-time incumbent, our campaign raised more during this fundraising cycle than the two other challengers combined. Our campaign is growing in momentum and we expect this trend to increase over the next five months,” said Paylor.
Paylor, who was raised in Montgomery County, has been active in the County throughout his life. He presently resides in Silver Spring, with his wife and two children. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the campaign as a former line prosecutor and criminal defense attorney. Paylor is the current Deputy State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, where he oversees the Grand Jury Screening, Guns & Drugs, Major Crimes, and Post Trial Units.
Paylor’s chief concern will be bringing robust criminal justice reform with justice and safety for all. In ensuring all Montgomery County residents can feel safe and be treated fairly, Paylor will engage in a number of essential actions. He will expand diversion programs for non-violent offenders, eliminate cash bail, and establish a conviction and sentencing integrity unit.
Public safety and justice for all is a priority for Paylor. He will focus on prosecuting violent crimes and will aggressively go after criminals who prey on the most vulnerable members of our community such as crimes of domestic violence and elder abuse.
“Criminal justice is evolving across the country, yet it is not evolving robustly here in Montgomery County,” said Paylor, nor is it bringing true justice and safety to all our residents. It’s time for Montgomery County to bring criminal justice reform to the forefront. I am confident that I’m the person to bring the energy we need to lead this movement.”
Paylor adds, “Montgomery County is one of the most diverse counties in the country, so the State’s Attorney’s Office should reflect the rich diversity of all Montgomery County residents.” Paylor will implement a diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy to ensure the office is representative of the county’s varied identities and differences, and will embrace a culture and climate where all constituents are valued, respected, and heard.
Paylor reported $170,000 in campaign contributions with $136,000 cash on hand earned from more than 800 contributions.
“This is positive news for our campaign and confirms that Montgomery County residents have confidence in our ability to win in the Democratic primary,” said Paylor.
“In addition to keeping pace with the long-time incumbent, our campaign raised more during this fundraising cycle than the two other challengers combined. Our campaign is growing in momentum and we expect this trend to increase over the next five months,” said Paylor.
Paylor, who was raised in Montgomery County, has been active in the County throughout his life. He presently resides in Silver Spring, with his wife and two children. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the campaign as a former line prosecutor and criminal defense attorney. Paylor is the current Deputy State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, where he oversees the Grand Jury Screening, Guns & Drugs, Major Crimes, and Post Trial Units.
Paylor’s chief concern will be bringing robust criminal justice reform with justice and safety for all. In ensuring all Montgomery County residents can feel safe and be treated fairly, Paylor will engage in a number of essential actions. He will expand diversion programs for non-violent offenders, eliminate cash bail, and establish a conviction and sentencing integrity unit.
Public safety and justice for all is a priority for Paylor. He will focus on prosecuting violent crimes and will aggressively go after criminals who prey on the most vulnerable members of our community such as crimes of domestic violence and elder abuse.
“Criminal justice is evolving across the country, yet it is not evolving robustly here in Montgomery County,” said Paylor, nor is it bringing true justice and safety to all our residents. It’s time for Montgomery County to bring criminal justice reform to the forefront. I am confident that I’m the person to bring the energy we need to lead this movement.”
Paylor adds, “Montgomery County is one of the most diverse counties in the country, so the State’s Attorney’s Office should reflect the rich diversity of all Montgomery County residents.” Paylor will implement a diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy to ensure the office is representative of the county’s varied identities and differences, and will embrace a culture and climate where all constituents are valued, respected, and heard.
Contact
Friends of Perry PaylorContact
Tonja Paylor
240-893-6454
www.perrypaylor.com
Tonja Paylor
240-893-6454
www.perrypaylor.com
Multimedia
Categories