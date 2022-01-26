The Stars in April, by Peggy Wirgau, Wins 2022 SCWC Notable Book Award for Best in Young Adult
The Stars in April, by debut author and Childress Ink client Peggy Wirgau, wins Southern Christian Writers Conference 2022 Notable Book Award for best in the Children’s/Young Adult Category.
Caledonia, MI, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Southern Christian Writers Conference 2022 Notable Book Award in Children’s/Young Adult Category - School Library Journal Starred Review - Page-Turner Award Finalist - Featured, MTL Magazine, Featured, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, LLC - Cover of the Week, Cover Wars, - Girls’ Life “Must-Read,” April/May 2021 - Book-of-the-Month, American Christian Fiction Writers (ACFW) - Iron Stream Media Featured Book and Author, Fall Christian Product Expo 2021 - Featured Book and Speaker, Titanic Conference 2021 (#TitanicCon), Warner Entertainment Titanic Museum Attraction, Pigeon Forge, TN.
The Stars in April, by debut author and Childress Ink client Peggy Wirgau, wins Southern Christian Writers Conference 2022 Notable Book Award for best in the Children’s/Young Adult Category.
Published in March 2021 with Illuminate YA, an imprint of Iron Stream Media, The Stars in April tells a fictionalized account of the true story of teen Titanic survivor and Michigander, Ruth Becker. “Centered on a historic event that so many find interesting, The Stars in April is an incredible book for readers of all ages, and we knew retailers would be intrigued,” says Bradley Isbell, Director of Operations for Iron Stream Media, New Hope Publishers, and Life Bible Study.
A School Library Journal Starred Review and Product Review in The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, the “go-to resource for homeschoolers,” has brought this book to the attention of educators.
“We absolutely loved it,” says middle school teacher Carol Stathakis, at Our Shepherd Lutheran School in Birmingham, MI. “Near the end, I was so teary that I had to hand off the read-aloud to a student while I regained my voice. After the final sentence was read, the class erupted in spontaneous applause.”
“I thought homeschoolers would love this,” says Director of Marketing at Iron Stream Media, Tina Atcheson. “So glad to see it is getting noticed in this community.”
“It’s impressive to see the impact this book is having on education,” says Iron Stream Author Care Specialist, Kim McCulla, “and how it’s being used to teach so many things, from culture to geography to history and more.”
The Stars in April can now be enjoyed as an audiobook, beautifully narrated by voice actress Krystal Hammond, released in December 2021 and available now through Amazon Audible.
Author Peggy Wirgau has events scheduled through 2022, focused on the anniversary of the Titanic’s sinking on April 15, 1912. To learn more visit: https://www.PeggyWirgau.com.
Author Bio:
A Michigan native, Peggy Wirgau now lives in Delray Beach, Florida. She loves bringing history to life for readers. Peggy has written for Appleseed’s, Insight, Learning Through History, and contributed to Why? Titanic Moments by Yvonne Lehman. Her blog features in-depth Titanic stories, and her followers include descendants of the ship’s real-life victims and survivors.
A graduate of Michigan State University and George Mason University, Peggy is an active member of American Christian Fiction Writers, Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and Great Lakes Titanic Connection. She loves to travel, especially to New York City and Mackinac Island, Michigan, where she explores historical sites. Peggy is also a Registered Nurse. She and her husband have two adult children and one grandson.
Book Title: The Stars in April, by Peggy Wirgau
www.peggywirgau.com
Illuminate YA Fiction/Iron Stream Media
ISBN: 9781645263074 (Hardcover)
ISBN: 9781645263067 (Softcover)
Peggy Wirgau is available for speaking engagements and interviews.
For an author Q and A or press-related inquiries, please contact Kim McCulla at Kim.McCulla@IronStreamMedia.com.
