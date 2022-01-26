CommSafe AI, a Leader in Workplace Conflict and Violence Prevention Software, Secures $1.5 Million in Additional Funding
San Diego, CA, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CommSafe AI, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company has raised $1.5M in additional VC-backed funding, bringing the total amount raised in 2021 to just over $4 million. Their software analyzes workplace communications 24/7, identifies toxic communication, and flags appropriate personnel in your organization before issues escalate into physical and psychological harm, reputational damage, and lawsuits. The company is utilizing the latest investment to expand its data analysis capabilities and engineering teams, timed with the commercial launch of its first-to-market Communication Analysis Software. TFX Capital led the round with participation from Gaingels, Crosscut, Blu Ventures and angel investors.
“We are thrilled to have the support of this elite group of investors,” said Ty Smith, Founder and CEO of CommSafe AI. “The investment from TFX signifies the company’s growth and market potential. We achieved double-digit growth in 2021 and are excited about the future building on this momentum.”
Brandon Shelton, Managing Partner at TFX Capital and new Board Member said, “We are excited to partner with CommSafe AI, and this incredible team led by Ty Smith, a former Navy SEAL and expert in workplace safety, Sanjit Singh who brings unmatched experience growing software startups, and Apoorv Srivastava who possesses deep domain expertise in sentiment analysis. This team has a unique combination of skills which gives us confidence in their ability to solve an unfortunate need for tools to stop harassment and poor treatment of employees. The increasing prevalence of working from home has only accelerated the need for CommSafe AI’s products.”
“CommSafe AI has a unique mix of military, law enforcement, and data science experts trained in every type of security risk. Our keen ability to anticipate risk is what sets us apart from competitors. This additional investment means continued validation of our team, technology, and our market size,” said Smith, a retired Navy SEAL with 20 years of service.
CommSafe AI’s Safe Communication Software is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product that allows organizations to get ahead of threats of conflict and violence in the workplace through near real-time detection of toxic communication triggers before they escalate out of control. The tool uses artifical intelligence (AI) models to analyze company communications to identify toxic behaviors such as bullying, sexual harassment, discrimination, and IP theft. The product team has many more use cases on the company’s roadmap.
“In 2022, as we emerge from the pandemic and resulting remote and hybrid working environments make it imperative for companies to effectively identify potential workplace harassment in employee email and messaging communications," Smith emphasizes. "Commsafe AI not only meets that need, but also is the only tool that can effectively mitigate toxic workplace communications before they escalate to liabilities for the company.”
About CommSafe AI
CommSafe AI is a team of intelligence experts, data scientists, and software engineers located in San Diego, CA., founded by Ty Smith, a retired Navy SEAL Senior Chief. The company mission is to help companies protect their people, brand, reputation, and IP by disrupting in real-time, instances of harassment, discrimination, and threats that often times go undiscovered in the workplace until it’s too late. CommSafe AI currently offers integrations with Microsoft and Google Work Space, and recently launched its service to the commercial market via the ServiceNow Store. Visit commsafe.ai for more information.
