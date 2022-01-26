CommSafe AI Announces the Commercial Launch of a First-to-Market Safety Communications Tool to Help Companies Mitigate Harassment, Discrimination, and Workplace Violence
AI Startup’s First-of-its Kind Communication Analysis Tool Receives Certification from ServiceNow; The Product’s Toxicity Audit Feature Reveals Opportunities for Business to Avoid Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuits.
San Diego, CA, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CommSafe AI, a leader in workplace conflict and violence prevention, announces the commercial launch of its first-to-market flagship product, CommSafe AI Safe Communication Software™. The software has received certification with ServiceNow, a leader in enterprise digital process automation tools. CommSafe AI also integrates with Microsoft products and Google Workspace accounts.
The CommSafe AI tool is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product that in near real-time allows companies to get ahead of threats of conflict and violence in the workplace before they escalate to situations of physical or psychological harm causing costly lawsuits. The tool uses artificial intelligence (AI) models to analyze company communication to identify toxic behaviors and IP loss.
The smart and scalable software integrates into a company's human resource workflow to capture in real time toxic email and chat communications among employees. In addition, CommSafe AI employs algorithms not only to identify toxicity, but also poor sentiments.
Because employees feel safer knowing their company is taking steps to protect them from harassment, they are focused and more productive. Equally important, company brand reputation remains uncompromised.
Earlier this year, CommSafe AI spent time beta testing its communication analysis tool with select clients and conducted toxicity audits to assess any threats companies are currently facing.
The company’s software release comes at a time when concern over conflict and violence are at an all-time high in the United States. A recent report, "2021 State of Protective Intelligence Report: The Outlook from Physical Security, Legal, Compliance and Risk Leaders," showed top concerns for security decision-makers at U.S. companies include a dramatic rise in physical threats, lack of unified intelligence, and physical security challenges brought on by COVID-19. “Increased employee stress and anxiety during the pandemic has seen a dramatic increase in these insider threats,” Smith said.
For companies and employees worried about privacy concerns, the software does not monitor electronic communications; rather it scans and flags potentially toxic language and poor sentiment.
As Smith points out, “All flagged messages are reviewed by HR staff to determine the next course of action. Additionally, CommSafe AI works with your organization’s systems and methodologies and easily integrates with your tech, case management system, and workflows.”
“Identifying toxic communications and behaviors are at the forefront of making the workplace a safe space for everyone. It’s the intelligent solution combining machine learning, human judgment and experience to help identify risks to your employees and the workplace culture,” adds Sanjit Singh, Chief Revenue Officer at CommSafe AI.
Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to Apps available in the ServiceNow Store and signifies that CommSafe AI has successfully completed a series of tests surrounding Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also reflects that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of CommSafe AI.
About CommSafe AI
CommSafe AI is a team of intelligence experts, data scientists, and software engineers located in San Diego, CA., founded by Ty Smith, a retired Navy SEAL Senior Chief. The company mission is to help companies protect their people, brand, reputation, and IP by disrupting in real-time, instances of harassment, discrimination, and threats that often times go undiscovered in the workplace until it’s too late. CommSafe AI currently offers integrations with Microsoft and Google Work Space, and recently launched its service to the commercial market via the ServiceNow Store. Visit www.commsafe.ai for more information.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.
