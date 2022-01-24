Pillow Décor Ltd. to Offer a New Line of Minimalist Designer Pillows by Petra Kaksonen

Pillow Decor Ltd. is manufacturing a new line of throw pillows for Vancouver-based designer, Petra Kaksonen. Called the Boketto Collection, Kaksonen's throw pillows are Japandi-inspired designs that fuse Nordic and Japanese aesthetic. This unique pillow collection is available for purchase online at PillowDecor.com or PetraKaksonen.com.