GCP Fund Lender and Industry Leader Joe Malvasio Closes the Deal for $4.67 Million Acquisition of a Big Box Store in Hurst, Texas
The leading asset-based lender Joe Malvasio strikes a captivating real estate deal in the busy and growing market of Hurst, Texas.
New York, NY, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With a population of just over 38,000, an opportunity that Hurst, Texas offers that not a lot of people know about is its growing market of real estate and business development.
Joe Malvasio, president of the New York-based private lending firm Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, saw the opportunity and seized it with a deal of 4.67 million US dollars for a big box store in Hurst, Texas. While other firms and interested stakeholders were going about their normal nit-picks, Malvasio sealed the deal with instinctive excellence, adding it to his long list of successful endeavors.
Malvasio has been in the industry for over four decades and has seen the highs and lows of the market. He leverages his skills and experience to help business owners and individual stakeholders through his private lending firm. He specializes in seamless commercial acquisitions and dependable loans.
A senior representative of Capital Partners Fund holds Malvasio in high regard. Speaking about their services, he stated, “It’s clear to us that Joe sees things that a normal person doesn’t. This is the reason why he has a long list of successful agreements with businesses, including this multi-million dollar deal in Hurst, Texas.”
Speaking about the competitive advantage of their firm, he stated, “Other institutions follow traditional loan acquisition procedures which take a lot of time. Our firm was built to look beyond all the nitty-gritty and make the whole procedure seamless for acquisitions of all kinds.”
GCP Funds is a firm believer in equal opportunities for all businesses. This is why their mission is to make financing easy for a business to grow and adapt to improvements for sustainability.
Capital Partners Fund offers a range of short and long-term solutions for businesses of all kinds and scales. They offer flexible solutions for development and construction, warehouse acquisition, commercial and residential development, and business growth investments across the USA and beyond.
About Joe Malvasio
Joseph Malvasio is an experienced asset-based private lender. He heads Global Capital Partners Fund LLC. This New York based private lending firm offers quick loan approvals and dependable acquisitions to businesses in the United States and beyond. Malvasio has managed to acquire a top position in the industry with his experience of over four decades and his non-traditional, streamlined loan acquisition procedures.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 1501, New York, NY 10017
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
