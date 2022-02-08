Chris R. Lowe Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Billings, MT, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Chris R. Lowe of Billings, Montana has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 and 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the public sector field of firefighting.
About Chris R. Lowe
Chris Lowe is a fire captain at the Billings Fire Department in Billings, Montana which provides public safety, fire prevention, EMS, and emergency services. Captains are the officers in charge of fire apparatus and oversee the day-to-day operations of their station. With almost 20 years’ experience, Mr. Lowe teaches and trains ICE rescue, rope rescue, EMS, and structural firefighting. The Billings Fire Department operates 24 hours a day from seven fire stations.
Born in Billings, Montana on November 14, 1982, Chris obtained an A.S. in Fire Science and an A.S. in Paramedic Medicine from City College at Montana State University, Billings. He is a member of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. In his spare time, Chris enjoys distance shooting and family activities.
For further information, contact https://ci.billings.mt.us/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
