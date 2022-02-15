Elaine Dixon Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Jamaica, NY, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elaine Dixon of Jamaica, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Elaine Dixon
Elaine Dixon is the owner and program director of D'Little Star Daycare, which has two home-based and one center-based location in Jamaica, New York. The centers provide daycare and early childhood education for children age 6 weeks through 5 years of age. They also provide after school programs for children through age 12. Plans are in the works for a school-age program in the near future.
With over 12 years’ experience, Ms. Dixon runs both centers, overseeing daily operations. She also acts as a liaison with directors and assistant teachers as needed. D'Little Star Daycare strives to go beyond the call of childcare to provide curriculum for educational enrichment of children of all ages. Their curriculum promotes growth and education through hands-on experiences. Through weekly themes, they use art, books, manipulatives and much more to encourage children to explore the world around them.
In her spare time, Elaine enjoys cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
"A good education is a foundation for a better future.” - Elizabeth Warren
For further information, contact www.dlittlestardaycare.org.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
