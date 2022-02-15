H. Wendell Isadore Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Alexandria, LA, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- H. Wendell Isadore of Alexandria, Louisiana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of taxes and business services.
About H. Wendell Isadore
H. Wendell Isadore is the owner of ExacTax Tax and Business Services, a tax preparation and business service that prepares personal and business tax returns, amendments and offer in compromise. Mr. Isadore is responsible for tax preparation and businesses services for individuals and businesses in the Alexandria community and beyond. He is proud to provide his clients with maximum refunds, high loan approvals, fast returns and low filing fees. Mr. Isadore is also the past vice president and current member of City Park Players Board of Directors.
Mr. Isadore has over 30 years of experience in the industry and ExacTax Tax and Business Services has been in the same location for the past 17 years. The company is a long-time member of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, the ARKLATEX Better Business Bureau, and has an A+ Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau with no complaints and a documented track record.
Mr. Isadore was born September 25, 1967 in Alexandria, Louisiana. In his spare time, he enjoys reading and spending time with his family.
For further information, please contact: https://www.facebook.com/exactaxservices or goexactax.com.
About Strathmore's Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
