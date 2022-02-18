Keena M. Hutchinson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Chicago, IL, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keena M. Hutchinson of Chicago, Illinois has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of photography.
About Keena M. Hutchinson
Keena M. Hutchinson is a photographer for KEENShots Photography, a photography studio in Chicago, Illinois. With over six years’ experience, Ms. Hutchinson is responsible for the overall operations and diversified photography services for all types of social and corporate events. She takes portrait shots as well. She also works as a photographer at Shutterfly, Inc., which is the leading digital retailer and manufacturer of high-quality personalized products and services.
Although her company is based in Chicago, Ms. Hutchinson travels to accommodate client needs. Her clients compliment her on her diverse, efficient ability to satisfy their ideas. Ms. Hutchinson works hard to accomplish the goals of all her clients.
Born April 18, 1994, Chicago, Illinois, Keena received her B.A. in Digital Photography from DePaul University in 2018. Before starting KEENShots, Ms. Hutchinson studied photography for over two years under some of the best professionals in the field.
An avid music enthusiast, Ms. Hutchinson is the head drummer at the New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, Illinois. In her spare time Keena enjoys music, cooking, and travel.
“Hard Work Beats Talent When Talent Doesn't Work Hard." - Tim Notke
You can follow KEENshots on Instagram @KEENShots_
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
