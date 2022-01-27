Terrain Health Pioneers Long Hauler Treatment with Wider Applications to Long Term Diseases
Leveraging cutting edge research, Dr. Robin Rose of Terrain Health can better predict, diagnose and optimize treatment for patients experiencing persistent symptoms of long haul COVID along with other chronic diseases, such as Lyme’s disease and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Dr. Rose is working to build upon the latest information, incorporating the role of the gut microbiome and its interconnectivity with the body’s overall immune health.
Ridgefield, CT, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Terrain Health, an international healthcare practice focusing on integrative and functional medicine utilizing next generation healthcare tools, offers long haulers new hope based upon scientific evidence and real world case studies.
Terrain Health, based in Ridgefield, CT and founded by Dr. Robin Rose, a double board-certified specialist in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine is leading the way in treatment of COVID long haulers, offering new hope and treatment options. Recent studies suggest that 1 in 4 people infected with COVID 19 will experience some long term symptoms. Dr. Rose is pioneering long hauler treatment, through her work in collaboration with former Stanford University Hospitals and Clinics Medical Director of Diagnostic Virology, Dr. Bruce Patterson. His cutting edge research is leading the way in uncovering the underlying immunologic causes of long haul COVID, allowing for better identification and treatment of patients with persistent symptoms. Dr. Rose is working to build upon this groundbreaking research which has not only advanced our understanding and treatment of COVID, but has given us great insights into other chronic diseases, such as Lyme’s disease, Myalgic encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and Fibromyalgia.
Dr. Rose, in utilizing her ongoing work with long hauler disease patients, has been building upon the latest information and research available to incorporate the role of the gut microbiome and its interconnectivity with the body’s overall immune health. By identifying and understanding specific biomarkers in the blood and gut, along with her holistic approach in her comprehensive root cause analysis, Dr. Rose has witnessed success through a combination of protocols which also integrate restoration of health and balance to the gut microbiome. This leverages Terrain Health’s ongoing approach to healthcare, and plays an essential role in a person’s mental and physical well-being in order to maximize healthspan.
About Terrain Health
Terrain Health continues to combine the latest science and technology in their approach to healthcare, focusing on root cause analysis and precision, individualized healthcare. Dr. Rose and Terrain Health leverage continual data driven knowledge to better understand the “whole” person, and to optimize healthspan. For more information, call us at 203-900-4416, visit us at www.terrainhealth.org, or connect with us on Instagram.
About Dr. Robin Rose
Dr. Rose received her bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Neuroscience from Lehigh University, graduating with honors. She then went on to obtain her master’s degree in Neuropsychology from New York University. She received her medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating with honors, and being inducted into the Psi Sigma Alpha Osteopathic National Honors Society. She did her post-graduate training in both Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and has received board certification in both disciplines. She is listed as a functional medicine provider with the Institute of Functional Medicine. She is the author of several peer-reviewed articles published in various fields, including gastroenterology, neuroscience, and hematology. Her most important research was done with Dr. Burton Korelitz in Inflammatory Bowel Disease with publications in the American Journal of Gastroenterology and Gastroenterology.
