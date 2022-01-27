Terrain Health Pioneers Long Hauler Treatment with Wider Applications to Long Term Diseases

Leveraging cutting edge research, Dr. Robin Rose of Terrain Health can better predict, diagnose and optimize treatment for patients experiencing persistent symptoms of long haul COVID along with other chronic diseases, such as Lyme’s disease and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Dr. Rose is working to build upon the latest information, incorporating the role of the gut microbiome and its interconnectivity with the body’s overall immune health.