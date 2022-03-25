EcoLuxe Lounge to Telecast Live from the Beverly Hilton on KNEKT.tv®
Tune in for live on KNEKT.tv® for Debbie Durkin's #EcoLuxe Pre-Oscars Event.
Los Angeles, CA, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KNEKT® TV is back for Awards Season.
KNEKT® TV will be telecasting live from Debbie Durkin's #EcoLuxe Lounge at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
This live special will be filming the COVID-safe live event honoring the 2022 Oscar Nominated stars and filmmakers and be on site to celebrate their accomplishments on Friday, March 25th at 4pm PST at The Beverly Hilton Hotel's eco-friendly outdoor “Wilshire Garden" in Beverly Hills, CA.
KNEKT® TV has been bringing viewers behind the velvet ropes for the past 5 years at many charity galas, award shows and concerts and has just completed and made available for video on demand the 2022 Los Angeles Fashion Week runway shows as the exclusive streaming partner with Art Hearts Fashion.
Viewers can catch the second event on KNEKT.tv with Veteran TV/Film producer Debbie Durkin as she returns to The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 16th year with her ECOLUXE Pre-Oscars Luxury Lounge to honor award nominees directors producers screenwriters other VIP talent... and more. Guests will dine on the Hilton's chef-curated champagne brunch. The COVID-safe eco-friendly luxury outdoor walk-thru experience is thrilled to align with the following sponsors:
Louise Jones LA Confidante is a psychic medium who provides spiritual healing-based clarity and entrepreneurial guidance. She works with high achievers to help them become even more brilliant. Based in Belfast Ireland her brand LA Confidante delivers world class guidance and energy clearing taking her clients to new heights of self freedom and success. Louise will be offering sessions of excellence through spiritual healing and clarity in her Beverly Hilton suite. Each session lasts one hour and she will also host a balloon installation where 3 of those balloons will have a GOLDEN TICKET for a free session with her (valued at $1,111.00 per hour). @louise_jones1111
A Place In The Sun Hotel Palm Springs will be offering 2 night stays to select stars with caviar and champagne arrival & brunch on the Golf Course ($5000 value) https://aplaceinthesunhotel.com/.
Prince Caviar will be on-site at the event (Caviar costs $15,000.0 per pound) @princecaviarbrand
“Better Than Sex” Desserts Restaurant will be offering a free dessert gift card to their Melrose location, a gold-dipped chocolate strawberry and champagne tastings at the event.
Raised in LA Artwork will be gifting attendees full bottles of champagne in a hand painted artwork bottle. Their posters on display that they will raffle to lucky guests (from previous art installations adorning the city in front of Paramount Studios) will incorporate The Godfather Marlon Brando and The Ricardos all in homage to Being the Ricardos and the new series The Offer (from The Godfather). They will also hand out one-of-a-kind art pieces with an “Oscar” hand out stencil @raisedinlaart/.
RevealU Skincare is gifting REVIVE o3 Activator kits – their newest innovative skincare tool for the ultimate whole body wellness experience and is also debuting their professional line of gel products: Gold Skin Care Kit – Luxury anti-aging skincare that builds and restores youthful skin: Gold CBD Skin Care Kit – Superpower skincare with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits that repairs and rejuvenates skin: Rejuve Skin Care Kit – Ultra lightweight skincare that nourishes and protects the skin. Great for sensitive skin @Reveal_us.
Hales Parker Dentistry will be gifting all attendees with a teeth whitening gift certificate travel toothpaste toothbrushes and floss. Celebrities will get a gift certificate of 46 or 10 veneers, travel toothpaste, toothbrush and floss and Dr. Tyler Hales will also be at his booth to give on-site mini consultation to all attendees @halesparkerdentistry.
DENA BURTON Collections will be offering gift certificates to her Dena Burton Capsule Collection – Bringing you the best feminine and contemporary looks to enhance your wardrobe. Her luxurious garments are designed to take you from weekday to weekend with edgy style and will have 5 gowns on display in addition to the designer pillows she’ll be gifting @denaburton.
Healthy Paws Herbal Labs will be on-site offering product at a reduced price and will be donating a portion of proceeds to Wagmor Pets @healthypawsherbals.
Organic Spa Magazine and Deux Marie Cosmetics & Vegan Skincare are featured in the Celebrity Gift Bags.
Tune in live at http://EcoLuxe.KNEKT.Live.
About KNEKT
KNEKT.tv is a Los Angeles-based live production company producing world class live and pre-recorded HD broadcasts from exclusive events, concerts, performances, charity galas, fundraisers and red carpet shows. Clients & partners range from top charting recording artists to Fortune 500 Companies and charities. KNEKT provides cutting edge HD live broadcasting services as well as non-broadcast recorded content, feature film and television production. KNEKT partners with agencies, brands and event producers to create the next level of fully integrated branded entertainment content, on premise activations, and in-video stream advertising during our live and pre-recorded television events.
KNEKT.tv (www.KNEKT.tv | @KNEKTtv)
Contact
Elisabeth Recheis
805-635-8123
www.KNEKT.tv
