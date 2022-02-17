Sensible Home Management Offers Affordable Property Management Services to Federal Way Residents
The property management company offers affordable property management services in Federal Way and King County.
Federal Way, WA, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The real estate market is a thriving sector in the United States. Many people who wish to make their money work for them and choose to buy up residential properties that they can rent to tenants. But for many property owners, finding an affordable property management service can be a challenge. Sensible Home Management is stepping in to address this gap by offering affordable property management services to property owners in King County, Pierce County and Federal Way.
Founded by John Abolofia, the company advertises rental properties for owners seeking tenants. Their property management consultants also perform property inspections and facilitate the singing of leases between owners and tenants.
Unlike most property management services, Sensible Home Management does not charge clients an additional fee for services such as property inspections, renewals and maintenance. This allows them to continue charging their clients affordable rates for property management services. The company’s affordability has quickly made them the top property management service for residential property owners in King County and Federal Way.
A representative from Sensible Home Management explained how the company is committed to providing high quality property management services for affordable prices. “Above all, property owners want their investment to generate actual returns,” a company spokesperson explained. “Broadly speaking, there are two things property owners want for their properties: one – to find tenants who will rent their property and two – the satisfaction that their property will be actively looked after.” Property owners want their real estate holding to be an assets to their financial portfolio, not a liability. Sensible Home Management delivers results by connecting the best tenants to property owners and conducting property inspections to keep their clients’ residential properties in top form.
The company caters to both new property owners as well as people who have been in the real estate business for decades. In order to make sure that property owners only rent their buildings to the right people, the company’s property managers also do a complete screening of all prospective tenants, which includes checking for criminal records and past rental history.
Elaborating on his earlier comments, the company representative talked about how the company goes the extra mile for all their clients.“We do all the research, marketing, and advertising, ensuring that your residential property gets rented by the best tenants as soon as possible. With our property managers, who are the best in the business, our clients do not have to worry about their properties not generating a sufficient return on their investment.”
Property owners in King County, Pierce County and Federal Way who wish to hire a professional property manager can reach out to Sensible Home Management through the contact information provided below.
About the company
Sensible Home Management is a professional property management company founded by John Abolofia. The company caters to residential property owners in King County, Pierce County and Federal Way. They offer exceptional property management services including property inspections, lease renewals, rent collection, maintenance services and renovations.
Contact information
Website: https://sensiblehm.com/
Email: info@sensiblehm.com
Address: 1911 SW Campus Dr. #154
Federal Way, WA 98023
Phone number
(253) 236-0337
Categories