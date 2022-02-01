Valucentric Adopts Name of International Parent Company, Opteon
Recently acquired staff appraiser valuation firm to be known as Opteon Appraisal, Inc.
Chicago, IL, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Valucentric, an American staff appraiser valuation firm, has adopted the name of its international parent company, Opteon, and is now the driving force behind Opteon Appraisal, Inc. On September 2, 2021, Opteon acquired Valucentric as a strategic step in Opteon’s plan to revolutionize the appraisal industry in the United States. Opteon aims to bring same-day turn times to the United States through their innovative technological solutions. By bringing Valucentric under the Opteon brand, the firm’s staff appraisers will soon be able to roll out Opteon’s proprietary technology to select markets.
“Across the globe, Opteon is synonymous with innovation. My team and I are excited to be able to provide our clients with increased quality valuation services,” said Leland Trice, Executive Vice President of Opteon Appraisal. “We intend to reinforce Opteon’s brand image as a leader and innovator in the US. Valucentric has always valued these qualities—now we can embrace them on a greater scale as a part of the Opteon brand.”
"Opteon AMC and Opteon Appraisal Inc. plan to work closely with our key partners as we aggressively deploy valuation technology and newly-trained appraisers in key markets across the US," added Gabriel Hern, President of Opteon USA.
Unlike many companies in the space, Opteon’s purpose is to empower, rather than replace, appraisers. This approach is a key driver in Opteon’s decision to acquire Valucentric. As part of the Opteon brand, Valucentric’s 250+ staff appraisers will be ideally positioned to utilize and optimize Opteon technology for the American appraisal industry.
“We see great opportunity in the US mortgage industry and staff appraisers are a key component to Opteon’s success. The number of appraisers is dwindling. We’re directly addressing the issue by bringing Valucentric under the Opteon umbrella, and actively recruiting additional staff appraisers. Additionally, we have launched Opteon University, which is dedicated to building the next generation of appraisers,” said Chris Knight, Group CEO of Opteon.
Valucentric clients can continue to expect industry-leading service during and beyond this transition. All Valucentric external and internal items are now branded as Opteon.
Since 2005, Opteon has built a reputation as a leader and innovator within the international real estate space, with a large presence in Australia and New Zealand. In these markets, Opteon has provided same-day turn times for over a decade using data-driven methods. Opteon entered the American market in 2019 and has rapidly grown in the following years. Valucentric is Opteon’s third acquisition in the US, and its first staff appraiser firm.
About Opteon
Opteon is an international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services through innovative software solutions. With the company’s recent expansion in America, Opteon has invested heavily in the customization of its diverse range of technology-driven solutions proven to reduce time, increase quality, and minimize human error without eliminating human expertise. Opteon was founded in 2005 and is recognized as the largest independent valuation professional services firm in Australia and New Zealand.
