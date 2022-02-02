Childress Ink Client DORD Dord Founder Diana Vilic, Featured on Mental Health Role Models Podcast, Hosted by Emmy Winner, Dan Quin
Childress Ink client and founder of DORD, Diana Vilic, interviewed on hit podcast, Mental Health Role Models, hosted by Emmy Winner, Dan Quin—to talk about the importance of vulnerability, forgiveness, and relationships in our mental health journey.
Caledonia, MI, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Childress Ink client and founder of DORD, Diana Vilic, interviewed on hit podcast, Mental Health Role Models, to talk about the importance of vulnerability, forgiveness, and relationships in our mental health journey.
The episode will air on Wednesday, February 2nd on The Mental Health Role Models Podcast, hosted by Emmy Winner, Dan Quin.
Diana will be pulling from her experiences as an author, founder, and editor-in-chief, in the mental health and relationship space, to help listeners further the intimacy in their relationships, genuinely forgive people in their lives, share their difficult stories, follow their greatest loves, and discover ways to be fearless in the face of anxiety.
The Mental Health Role Models Podcast is a digital space to host difficult conversations around mental health and humanity. Mental Health can be a tricky topic, but seeing topics like depression, anxiety and medication discussed openly and honestly can inspire others to speak about their experience.
The Mental Health Role Models Podcast is a place to continue the conversation, knowing each episode will find the headphones of someone who needs it.
For media inquiries or more information, email Kim Childress at Kim@ChildressInk.com.
Categories