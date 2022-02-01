MacroArray Diagnostics GmbH (MADx) Partners with ALPCO to Offer a Fully Automated Sample-to-Answer Multiplex Allergy Test Solution to the North American Market

ALPCO (Salem, NH), a leading US producer of novel immunoassay testing platforms, recently announced an exclusive distribution partnership with MacroArray Diagnostics GmbH (Vienna, Austria). Together, they offer a comprehensive line of testing solutions for allergies (IgE-based) and food intolerances (IgG-based), from test material to proprietary hardware and software to process and analyze samples.