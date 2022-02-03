Fantasy Writer and Scholar Debuts “The Winding,” First in a Trilogy of Time Traveling Sci-Fi Novels Exploring Race, Class, Politics, and the Nature of Love
Time Travel and foreshadowing, love and sacrifice. Those are just some of the fantastical topics that clash against human emotion in Dr. Avi Datta’s mind-bending and thought-provoking science fiction love story, “The Winding.” Vincent Abajian is a scientific genius haunted by the loss of his childhood best friend. Could the love of his life, Emika Amari, be trapped with Vincent’s lost childhood friend inside of her? Vincent will have to risk everything to solve the mystery.
Charleston, SC, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “An engaging SF (sic) tale whose cause-effect plotline takes a licking and keeps on ticking.” - Kirkus
Would you alter reality for love? That’s the question facing Vincent Abajian, a brilliant artificial intelligence scientist with a lonely past filled with struggle and self-reliance. In Dr. Avi Datta’s debut, “The Winding,” the first in the Time Corrector trilogy series, our understanding of time is challenged in this first-person narrative that sets the stage for further adventure and adversity.
As an orphan, Vincent, a morally complex protagonist, has learned to rely on his intelligence in the face of isolation and suffering. Two loves in his life have stood out as the rare moments of comfort, acceptance, and peace. One has been torn from him through a time-turbulence rift. The other may be consumed by the spirit of this disembodied person. Vincent is faced with creating another such rift to free his present love from the grip of his past, while risking losing them both.
Available as both an eBook and paperback, “The Winding” can be found at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other major online retailers as well as for wholesale purchase through Ingram. Book one of the Time Corrector series will be released on February 3, 2021 and is distributed by Bublish, Inc.
About the Author
Avi Datta, Ph.D. is a Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at Illinois State University and director of the University’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. An accomplished scholar in Radical Innovation, Management of Technology, Management of Innovation, Technology Strategy, and Strategic entrepreneurship, Dr. Datta has published extensively in top academic journals.
An avid painter, Datta is passionate about learning, especially when it comes to mechanical watches, sports cars and the brewing of coffee and tea. A lifelong fan of both classic rock and Western classical music, he shares his home with his wife Priyanka and their dog, Bruce the Magnificent.
Learn more about Dr. Avi Datta at avi-datta.com. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.
Would you alter reality for love? That’s the question facing Vincent Abajian, a brilliant artificial intelligence scientist with a lonely past filled with struggle and self-reliance. In Dr. Avi Datta’s debut, “The Winding,” the first in the Time Corrector trilogy series, our understanding of time is challenged in this first-person narrative that sets the stage for further adventure and adversity.
As an orphan, Vincent, a morally complex protagonist, has learned to rely on his intelligence in the face of isolation and suffering. Two loves in his life have stood out as the rare moments of comfort, acceptance, and peace. One has been torn from him through a time-turbulence rift. The other may be consumed by the spirit of this disembodied person. Vincent is faced with creating another such rift to free his present love from the grip of his past, while risking losing them both.
Available as both an eBook and paperback, “The Winding” can be found at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other major online retailers as well as for wholesale purchase through Ingram. Book one of the Time Corrector series will be released on February 3, 2021 and is distributed by Bublish, Inc.
About the Author
Avi Datta, Ph.D. is a Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at Illinois State University and director of the University’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. An accomplished scholar in Radical Innovation, Management of Technology, Management of Innovation, Technology Strategy, and Strategic entrepreneurship, Dr. Datta has published extensively in top academic journals.
An avid painter, Datta is passionate about learning, especially when it comes to mechanical watches, sports cars and the brewing of coffee and tea. A lifelong fan of both classic rock and Western classical music, he shares his home with his wife Priyanka and their dog, Bruce the Magnificent.
Learn more about Dr. Avi Datta at avi-datta.com. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.
Contact
BublishContact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Avi Datta
avimanyu.datta@gmail.com
(509)-432-1923
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Avi Datta
avimanyu.datta@gmail.com
(509)-432-1923
Categories