Fantasy Writer and Scholar Debuts “The Winding,” First in a Trilogy of Time Traveling Sci-Fi Novels Exploring Race, Class, Politics, and the Nature of Love

Time Travel and foreshadowing, love and sacrifice. Those are just some of the fantastical topics that clash against human emotion in Dr. Avi Datta’s mind-bending and thought-provoking science fiction love story, “The Winding.” Vincent Abajian is a scientific genius haunted by the loss of his childhood best friend. Could the love of his life, Emika Amari, be trapped with Vincent’s lost childhood friend inside of her? Vincent will have to risk everything to solve the mystery.