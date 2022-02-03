New Medical Supply Company, Urology Professionals, Opens to Serve Patients on National Level
California-based healthcare company, Mobility Professionals, adds sister company Urology Professionals as an enhanced national online medical supply company.
Lake Forest, CA, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Urology Professionals, Inc. has launched as a new internet-based company that provides urological products to US patients. Urology Professionals is the sister entity to the well-established California company, Mobility Professionals, Inc.
Urology Professional (UroPros) enters the medical supply space as a specialist in urological products and with a dedication to serving the spinal cord injury (SCI) community. The company will sell a full range of urological medical supplies from leading brands with an emphasis on catheters.
Additionally, the company is heavily focused on providing other services and benefits to the SCI community including donating 10% of profits to local SCI organizations, as well as corporate and staff involvement in assistance programs and peer mentoring. This far-reaching involvement places the UroPros in a unique position to help SCI patients far beyond typical medical supply companies.
UroPros is a standalone private company that shares ownership and office space with sister company Mobility Professionals.
Mobility Professionals, Inc. is an accessibility and mobility supply company based in Lake Forest, California. They work with patients, caregivers and health care providers to select and provide the best mobility, assistive and rehabilitation equipment to suit a patient’s medical and lifestyle needs. The company has certified staff in various related specialties and can also provide repair services. MoPros has had a long-term involvement with the SCI community and proud supporter of organizations that assist SCI patients. Together, these companies provide long term cost-effective solutions and support for patients and especially those in the SCI community.
