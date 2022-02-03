1o8 Taps Consumer Brands Talent Stephen Gaither as EVP/Growth & Strategy
Chicago, IL, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Chicago-based 1o8, the evolved performance marketing agency, is bolstering their leadership by hiring Stephen Gaither as Executive Vice President/Growth & Strategy, reporting to Founder Aalap Shah. Gaither joins from C.A. Fortune, where he was CMO.
In 2021, 1o8 grew by 116% winning four major new clients including Ty®, O-Cedar, Mason Dixie Foods, and MUSH (ready-to-eat oats). The vibrant agency is looking to reinvent consumer brands with their modern, evolved approach to all-things-performance marketing.
“1o8 is recognized as one of the top performance agencies in the consumer brands space and with the added fire power and legacy skills of Steve, we are demonstrating our commitment to expand our expertise in brand strategy,” stated Shah. “A goal for 2022 is to grow our consumer brands portfolio, with our evolved and unique perspective on performance marketing. Steve is a critical component to activating our unique point of view.”
“As one of the top performance agencies, 1o8 has an awesome platform to enhance with brand strategy and insights, powerful creative, innovative packaging and the merging of retail and digital channels,” commented Gaither. “I’m excited to double down on an agency committed to delivering the best for consumer brands, today.”
Gaither had “big agency” roots prior to founding JB Chicago in 1999 where he attracted name brand clients including: Dish Network; Smithfield Foods; Unilever; Tetrapak; GoodBelly and Real Good Foods, among others. Gaither exited his agency to C.A. Branding in 2019 and most recently was CMO for parent company, C.A. Fortune, a leading consumer brands agency headquartered in Chicago. Gaither is a veteran expert in CPG strategy, branding and marketing, and is often tapped for his POV on industry trends and developments.
About 1o8, the evolved performance marketing agency:
At our core, 1o8 offers evolved performance marketing using brand strategy to give consumer brands a distinctive, memorable voice. 1o8 offers clients big thinking and strategy, along with measurable digital execution, instead of siloed services. We excel in every aspect of performance marketing -- from brand strategy and insights to native advertising, sponsored content, social media advertising, search engine marketing and affiliate marketing. The result is increased sales for our clients. 1o8 is a minority owned agency and proud to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the marketing industry. https://1o8.agency/
