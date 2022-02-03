Alabama HS Adds Sprinturf’s Premium Dual-Fiber System with Greenplay® Organic Infill
Centre, AL, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sprinturf, a national leader in artificial turf systems that improve cooling, performance and safety, installed its Ultrablade™ DFE Extreme premium turf system with Greenplay® RePlay infill system at Cherokee County High School’s Warrior Stadium in Centre, Alabama.
Widely regarded as one of the strongest and most durable turf playing surfaces available today, Ultrablade DFE Extreme dual fiber technology combines monofilament and parallel-fibrillated fibers that interlock to virtually eliminate infill flyout. Sprinturf’s long-slit fiber provides a dense canopy and proven durability, while the proprietary spinneret monofiber enhances performance and provides natural grass aesthetics.
Sprinturf also added the Greenplay RePlay system, using repurposed rubber and sand infill mix but adding a fresh top layer of Greenplay organic infill. The value-engineered design reduces both the cost and carbon footprint of the field installation by eliminating the need for removal and transport of infill from the site to the waste disposal facility.
Greenplay’s organic material is highly absorptive, retaining natural moisture before slowly releasing it back into the atmosphere in an evaporative cycle that cools the artificial turf fibers much like natural grass. Greenplay consistently cools artificial turf playing fields to within 20 degrees of natural grass fields, which in many cases is more than 50 degrees cooler than turf systems with a rubber – sand infill mix.
The natural, plant-based infill typically holds up to 300 percent of its own weight in moisture when fully saturated, thus enabling prolonged cooling during summer months. An infill layer of Greenplay in a typical full-sized field can hold up to 50,000 gallons of water that would otherwise be shed, making it ideal for water management and other environmental benefits.
“We are thrilled to provide Cherokee County High School student-athletes with America’s most durable artificial turf system, especially during these challenging times when many other turf companies are encountering supply chain issues that are delaying many projects. Being the only turf company that manufactures its fibers in the U.S., that is not an issue for us, which is why so many schools, teams and communities trust their playing surface needs to Sprinturf,” said Justin Reddy, President of Sprinturf.
Sprinturf has a rich history of supporting schools and park districts throughout Alabama, including Corley Stadium at Boaz High School and neighboring Albertville High School. Sprinturf has also provided the turf playing systems at the University of North Alabama and Faulkner University as well as the Hoover Metropolitan Complex which, at the time of completion two years ago, was one of the largest artificial turf projects in the U.S. at more than one million square feet.
To learn more about Sprinturf’s premium turf systems or Greeplay organic infill, go to www.sprinturf.com or www.greenplayusa.com.
About Sprinturf, LLC
Sprinturf is a national turf company headquartered in South Carolina with fiber and turf manufacturing facilities in Alabama and Georgia. Sprinturf has been in business since 1998 with over 3,000 installations throughout North America. Sprinturf is the only artificial turf company that uses 100% American fibers and labor to create fields tailored to each customer. Sprinturf is committed to U.S. investments and jobs with 100 percent of its jobs and investments in the United States.
About Sprinturf, LLC
Sprinturf is a national turf company headquartered in South Carolina with fiber and turf manufacturing facilities in Alabama and Georgia. Sprinturf has been in business since 1998 with over 3,000 installations throughout North America. Sprinturf is the only artificial turf company that uses 100% American fibers and labor to create fields tailored to each customer. Sprinturf is committed to U.S. investments and jobs with 100 percent of its jobs and investments in the United States.
