Local Atlanta Dealership Jim Ellis Chevrolet Presents Indy 500 4-Time Winner & Rolex 24 Hr. Race Winner Helio Castroneves One-of-a-Kind Corvette C8, Courtesy of Chevrolet
Atlanta, GA, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jim Ellis Chevrolet was proud to present the mid-engine C8 Corvette to Helio Castroneves, winner of Nascar’s Rolex 24 hour Indy Race held at the Daytona International Motor Speedway on Sunday, January 31, 2022. Greg Street of V103 radio station was at Jim Ellis Chevrolet to do the honor of handing over the keys to Nascar legend Helio Castroneves.
The C8 mid-engine Corvette has created a halo effect for Chevrolet, so much so that this venerable Indy Racing champion chose the Corvette C8 as his pace car prize. Helio Castroneves, as part of Meyer Shank racing, won the Nascar Indy 500 Rolex 24 for the 4th year in a row. This sleek, powerful Corvette C8 is the only one of its kind produced by Chevrolet and was presented by Ralph Sorrentino, General Manager of Jim Ellis Chevy, with Greg Street of V103 radio station at Jim Ellis Chevrolet in Atlanta, GA.
www.youtube.com/watch
The C8 mid-engine Corvette has created a halo effect for Chevrolet, so much so that this venerable Indy Racing champion chose the Corvette C8 as his pace car prize. Helio Castroneves, as part of Meyer Shank racing, won the Nascar Indy 500 Rolex 24 for the 4th year in a row. This sleek, powerful Corvette C8 is the only one of its kind produced by Chevrolet and was presented by Ralph Sorrentino, General Manager of Jim Ellis Chevy, with Greg Street of V103 radio station at Jim Ellis Chevrolet in Atlanta, GA.
www.youtube.com/watch
Contact
Jim Ellis ChevyContact
Ralph Sorrentino
770-234-8149
https://www.jimellischevrolet.com/
Ralph Sorrentino
770-234-8149
https://www.jimellischevrolet.com/
Categories