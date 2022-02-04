Ruling Issued by the L.A. Superior Court in Gerard Soussan vs. Wells Fargo Bank
Beverly Hills, CA, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In November 2021, in the case, Gerard Soussan vs. Wells Fargo Bank (case # 21SMCV00803), the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled in favor of the plaintiff, Attorney Gerard Soussan, thereby allowing the plaintiff to move forward in his litigation and claims against Wells Fargo for the bank’s alleged negligence. According to the plaintiff’s complaint, the bank allegedly accepted a forged cashier’s check and then wired the money, without exercising ordinary care.
The plaintiff, Gerard Soussan, Esq., affirms: “Obviously, we are very pleased with the ruling of the Court confirming our right to pursue these claims. We look forward to our day in court. And, of course, a ruling in our favor would encourage other alleged victims of fraud to seek recovery of their funds from their bank, if found negligent.”
Attorney Gerard Soussan is represented by the prestigious law firm of Ross LLP with Mr. Peter Ross Esq., a seasoned business litigator, at the helm of this suit.
