Local Realtor Announces Partnerships with Community-Centric Non-Profits
Realtor Miles Coleman Pledges Portion of Future Sales Commissions to a Wider Circle and INOVA
Rockville, MD, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Montgomery County, Maryland based realtor Miles Coleman of NextHome Envision is proud to announce his recent partnerships with two regional community service organizations - Silver Spring Maryland’s A Wider Circle, and Northern Virginia’s INOVA Blood Donor Services.
Miles has pledged to donate a portion of future sales commissions resulting from direct referrals from each organization, and is actively seeking additional relationships with other service-oriented entities, including first responders.
Emmy Torruellas, Chief Development Officer of A Wider Circle states, ”It has been great getting to know Miles! His commitment to the community is clear and he is willing to get his hands dirty in support of a good cause. During the holiday season, he joined us at A Wider Circle to pack hundreds of Thanksgiving grocery baskets, which ensured that literally thousands of people had what they needed to celebrate the holidays at home with loved ones. It's wonderful to partner with someone who gives back personally and professionally and I look forward to putting him to work for years to come!"
Edward Hicks of INOVA adds, “Miles coordinated a blood drive last October for INOVA. His efforts were greatly appreciated and his support of the community blood program will go a long way toward replenishing blood supplies and ultimately saving lives.
“Not only is Miles a blood drive coordinator, but he’s donated nearly 2 gallons of blood with INOVA Blood Donor Services as well. He has potentially saved the lives of over 50 of the sickest patients that are fighting for their life. This level of commitment on his part is indicative of the passion Miles feels about his community and helping those that need it most. Miles is great leader in the community and his efforts are saving lives. INOVA is thankful for his contribution and ongoing support of this important community program. I look forward to working with him again on upcoming blood drives.”
“I’m very fortunate to be able to work with impactful organizations such as A Wider Circle and INOVA,” says Miles. “I am happy to pay it forward with them both, and hopefully in the future with other service providers such as non-profits, various businesses, first responders and religious organizations. From each referral who seeks to buy, sell or lease real estate in Maryland, I will donate a portion of my sales commission to the referring organization, or my client's charity of choice."
About A Wider Circle:
The mission of A Wider Circle is to end poverty. Our holistic approach integrates on-the-ground services for the creation of stable homes, workforce development, and neighborhood revitalization. We also seek to develop large-scale solutions that incorporate greater awareness and engagement by the community.
About INOVA:
INOVA is Northern Virginia’s leading nonprofit healthcare provider. Our mission is to provide world-class healthcare – every time, every touch – to each person in every community we have the privilege to serve. INOVA’s 19,000 team members serve more than 2 million individuals annually through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes.
INOVA’s five hospitals are consistently recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for excellence in healthcare. INOVA is home to Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Its hospitals have a total of 1,936 licensed beds.
Miles Coleman
Realtor with NextHome Envision
301-655-0205
MilesNColeman@gmail.com
