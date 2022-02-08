ImaRx Investments Receives ISO-7 Certification for Its GMP Manufacturing Suite: Both Microvascular Therapeutics and NuvOx Pharma Will Benefit
Tucson, AZ, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ImaRx Investments, LLC, an investment firm based in Tucson, Arizona, has received ISO-7 certification on February 1st for its GMP manufacturing suite. The 1,800 square foot, ISO-5 capable clean room is designed for manufacturing injectable drugs. The facility is the only one of its kind in Southern Arizona. The facility is jointly leased by two Tucson-based biotechnology companies, Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT) and NuvOx Pharma.
Emmanuelle Meuillet, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of MVT spear headed the ISO-7 certification process. She said, “ISO-7 certification is a major milestone for MVT. We intend to manufacture several products in this facility. We are mid-way through clinical trial for MVT-100, our patented, improved ultrasound contrast agent. The founders of MVT developed Definity®, the world’s #1 selling ultrasound contrast agent. Definity requires refrigerated storage and MVT-100 is slated for room temperature storage. We have follow-on, patented theranostic products, addressing areas of significant unmet need. Access to this facility allows us to improve manufacturing, quality and control costs.” She added “PEGASUS, Critical Environments Division (San Diego, CA) has played a key role in helping us achieve the ISO-7 certification through their Full Level 3 Cleaning process which included an ISO compliant cleanroom cleaning protocol and specialized contamination control staff.”
The initial testing and certification of the facility was provided by Controlled Environment Management (CEM), based in Gilbert, Arizona. Jeff Raposa, President of CEM said, “We are proud to be part of the initial validation and certification of the GMP Manufacturing Suite. We look forward to providing the support and expertise needed to maintain future compliance for this amazing accomplishment by MVT and NuvOx.”
Rong Wang, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer of NuvOx Pharma said, “We intend to use this facility to manufacture NanO2™, our product to treat stroke and other conditions. NuvOx is building a robust Quality Manufacturing capacity that we intend to use to support pivotal trials for our drug and commercialization. The FDA has given us authorization for Phase IIb trials in glioblastoma (malignant brain cancer) and stroke. To achieve ISO-7 certification on this GMP manufacturing suite is the crucial step for further upgrade and scaling operations. We are very excited about certification of our manufacturing facility.”
For further information for Microvascular Therapeutics, contact e.meuillet@mvtpharma.com, www.mvtpharma.com.
For further information for NuvOx, contact rwang@nuvoxpharma.com www.nuvoxpharma.com.
Disclaimer: Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” When used in this release, words like “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” or “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding future events and developments and future performance, as well as our expectations, beliefs, plans, or projections, are forward-looking statements which reflect only our predictions, assumptions, and estimates regarding future events and circumstances. Actual events or results may differ as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
