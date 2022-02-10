Sex Trafficking Statistics 2022 Worldwide (Bedbible.com Reveals)
Bedbible.com spent 2 months doing an in-depth report about worldwide sex trafficking. They gathered data from 172 countries, and analyzed 109,216 identified victims.
New York, NY, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Here's the conclusions from the analysis. You can find the full report here: www.bedbible.com/research-sex-trafficking-statistics/
Key findings
1) 35 million are every single day victims of sex trafficking
Estimates show that, internationally, only about .04% of survivors of trafficking cases are identified, meaning that the majority of cases go undetected.
2) The “industry” has never been larger – It has an estimated 99 billion dollar market value
To put it into perspective the sex trafficking industry is larger than the global cocaine market and almost as big as the global PC market. Also, if aggregating the yearly revenue of McDonald’s, Netflix, Wall Disney, and Best Buy it has the same value.
3) During the pandemic, online recruitment increased 22%
The analysis found significant growth in the proportion of potential victims for whom Facebook (120% increase) and Instagram (95% increase) were the sites for recruitment.
4) There have never been so many child victims
Worldwide, almost 20% of all victims are children. However, in some parts of Africa and the Mekong region, children are the majority (up to 100%).
5) Why people end up in sex trafficking; Recent migration, Mental Health issues, Unstable housing, Homeless Youth, and Drug abuse
Everyone ending up in a trafficking situation has a clear and identifiable vulnerability that a trafficker preyed upon.
Data and methodology
- Data/information was collected from 172 countries with 109.216 identified victims.
- From the year 2003 – 2021.
- Estimating the full overview of trafficking is challenging since victims so often go undetected, something the United Nations refers to as “the hidden figure of crime.”
- To support the findings of this report, external sources have been used as a peer review tool.
- Sex trafficking is defined as “the range of activities involved when a trafficker uses force, fraud, or coercion to compel another person to engage in a commercial sex act.”
- It has been easier to gather data on certain regions/countries than others (which therefore can result in a minor distortion of the real picture).
Why is this report useful?
Human trafficking is divided into forced labor and sex trafficking. This report has chosen to primarily focus on sex trafficking since this stands for 79% of all human trafficking cases in the world. This detailed-oriented approach makes room for insights that maps sex trafficking in an angle never seen before.
About Bedbible
The research was funded by Bedbible.com; a brand that helps visitors find sex toy products in an unbiased way, and further do in-depth research within the topics of romantics and erotics. Bedbible.com has no ads and is free to use for everyone.
