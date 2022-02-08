Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide.
Los Angeles, CA, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Anderson & Anderson is the largest provider of Certified Anger Management Facilitator Training in the world. Anderson & Anderson, the trusted name in anger management, offers certification for Emotional Intelligence/Anger Management Facilitators.
This training is Approved Tier 1 for Special Advancement for Achievement for Veterans Administration Social Workers. They are an approved vendor for SAM.
The Anderson & Anderson Anger Management Curricula are the only anger management training approved by the state of California for the training of Probation, Parole and Correctional Officers.
All future trainings will be offered via Zoom. Trainings will be limited to 15 persons. Free Mentoring is included.
This 40-hour training includes:
- Two days of live virtual training
- Invitation to complete the online EQ-i-2.0 Emotional Intelligence Assessment
- Digital client workbooks & seminar material
- Feedback on EQ-i-2.0 Emotional Intelligence Assessment
- Personal phone debriefing for each participant.
The course outline along with all the client workbooks and seminar material will be made available via a download.
Dates for live 2-day virtual trainings in 2021:
- May 18-19
- June 22-23
- July 20-21
- August 17-18
- September 21-22
- October 19-20
Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Pacific Standard Time/Los Angeles Time
The cost is $1,500 per person.
Contact George Anderson at 310-476-0908 for more information or to enroll.
Contact
Anderson & Anderson
George Anderson
310-476-0908
https://www.andersonservices.com
