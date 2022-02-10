Miami Chiropractor Assists in Development of Sabrina Cohen Foundation Pathway of Inclusion
Dr. Amir Mohit-Kermani helps pave an accessible walkway in BeachView Park with purchase of brick paver to help Sabrina Cohen Foundation realize its mission.
Miami Beach, FL, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC, a Miami area chiropractor and owner of Advanced Chiropractic in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Miami Beach, joined the Sabrina Cohen Foundation to help build an accessible walkway through BeachView Park.
The redevelopment of BeachView Park, located at 5301 Collins Avenue, includes the Pathway of Inclusion, an accessible walkway that eliminates barriers and provides wheelchair access to children and adults with disabilities. The ADA accessible pathway, included in phase one of the park’s redevelopment, requires more than 11,000 pavers to complete. When finished, it will traverse the 1.25-acre all-inclusive ocean-side playground and fitness area on Miami Beach.
“My purchase of a brick to help complete the accessible walkway through BeachView Park, is the very least I could do for our community,” said Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC, owner of Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness in South Florida. “Everyone who lives in or visits Miami Beach should have the privilege of accessibility to our beachfront and parks. It is my honor to join the Sabrina Cohen Foundation to realize its mission of making that happen. More business owners should absolutely join this cause.”
In 2017, the Sabrina Cohen Foundation was instrumental in the opening of Sabrina’s Playground at 6500 Collins Avenue at Allison Park on Miami Beach, the first ADA playground of its kind. With the completion of the all-inclusive paver pathway in BeachView Park later this year, residents and visitors will have easier access throughout the park that features 13 multi-use play structures and seven exercise structures. In addition, those living with disabilities will gain access to the beach and ocean.
“Our Miami Beach community and business owners are so important to the mission of the Sabrina Cohen Foundation and the redevelopment of BeachView Park,” said Stacey Glassman Mizener, executive director of the Sabrina Cohen Foundation. “With great gratitude, we appreciate Dr. Amir Mohit-Kermani for his assistance to create the Pathway of Inclusion and improve the enjoyment and quality of life for the people who live and visit Miami Beach.”
For questions regarding this story, please reach 786-776-2500. To join the Pathway of Inclusion brick campaign, interested people can visit the BricksRUs website.
About The Sabrina Cohen Foundation
The Sabrina Cohen Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to developing adaptive fitness and recreational programs that provide a better quality of life for individuals living with paralysis and various disabilities.
About Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness
Dr. Amir Mohit-Kermani is a chiropractor and owner of Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness located in three cities in South Florida including Miami Beach, Hollywood and the Fort Lauderdale area. For nearly a decade he and his colleagues have provided a variety of chiropractic services to people suffering from personal injury. They deliver acupuncture, neuromuscular therapy, adjustments and activation, and medical massage therapy.
The redevelopment of BeachView Park, located at 5301 Collins Avenue, includes the Pathway of Inclusion, an accessible walkway that eliminates barriers and provides wheelchair access to children and adults with disabilities. The ADA accessible pathway, included in phase one of the park’s redevelopment, requires more than 11,000 pavers to complete. When finished, it will traverse the 1.25-acre all-inclusive ocean-side playground and fitness area on Miami Beach.
“My purchase of a brick to help complete the accessible walkway through BeachView Park, is the very least I could do for our community,” said Amir Mohit-Kermani, DC, owner of Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness in South Florida. “Everyone who lives in or visits Miami Beach should have the privilege of accessibility to our beachfront and parks. It is my honor to join the Sabrina Cohen Foundation to realize its mission of making that happen. More business owners should absolutely join this cause.”
In 2017, the Sabrina Cohen Foundation was instrumental in the opening of Sabrina’s Playground at 6500 Collins Avenue at Allison Park on Miami Beach, the first ADA playground of its kind. With the completion of the all-inclusive paver pathway in BeachView Park later this year, residents and visitors will have easier access throughout the park that features 13 multi-use play structures and seven exercise structures. In addition, those living with disabilities will gain access to the beach and ocean.
“Our Miami Beach community and business owners are so important to the mission of the Sabrina Cohen Foundation and the redevelopment of BeachView Park,” said Stacey Glassman Mizener, executive director of the Sabrina Cohen Foundation. “With great gratitude, we appreciate Dr. Amir Mohit-Kermani for his assistance to create the Pathway of Inclusion and improve the enjoyment and quality of life for the people who live and visit Miami Beach.”
For questions regarding this story, please reach 786-776-2500. To join the Pathway of Inclusion brick campaign, interested people can visit the BricksRUs website.
About The Sabrina Cohen Foundation
The Sabrina Cohen Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to developing adaptive fitness and recreational programs that provide a better quality of life for individuals living with paralysis and various disabilities.
About Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness
Dr. Amir Mohit-Kermani is a chiropractor and owner of Advanced Chiropractic & Wellness located in three cities in South Florida including Miami Beach, Hollywood and the Fort Lauderdale area. For nearly a decade he and his colleagues have provided a variety of chiropractic services to people suffering from personal injury. They deliver acupuncture, neuromuscular therapy, adjustments and activation, and medical massage therapy.
Contact
Soulati Media, Inc.Contact
Jayme Soulati
937-232-2529
https://soulati.com
Jayme Soulati
937-232-2529
https://soulati.com
Categories