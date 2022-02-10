Big Changes Coming to the Youth Esports Industry
The North American Esports League was founded to create an opportunity for Elementary and Middle School Aged gamers to play each other in a competitive environment. Players compete in Team Esports Seasons with 8 weeks of matches and 2 weeks of playoffs which lead to the Esports World Series annually to decide who is the best in North America.
Charlotte, NC, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the de-franchising and recently dissolved XP League, a new Youth Esports League has emerged called the North American Esports League (NAEL). Previous franchise owners of XP League along with independent Esports Facilities have formed this new League and are growing teams across North America to become the “Little League of Esports.” Teams practice in LAN Centers, Esports Training Facilities, Boys Clubs, YMCAs, Schools, etc. and play in Tournaments in Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant and Overwatch. The back-end Tournament Operations are being run by the Charlotte Esports Hub who manages High School and Professional Esports Leagues and Tournaments.
This league will make it affordable for Elementary and Middle Schools and other Esports Facilities to play so that all boys and girls regardless of their economic status can play Esports. Kids with disabilities are encouraged to play and the League promotes anti-bullying and non-toxicity in all their matches which are monitored by staff and the League Director. The league encourages in-person team play and coaching which develops Esports Athletes and encourages social interaction, communication, sportsmanship, and teamwork.
The first week kicks off this Spring, February 12, 2022 with over 55 teams playing in the inaugural season. “This extraordinary venture is the next step in growing Youth Esports popularity in North America and preparing kids to play in High School, College and Pro,” said Matt Phillips, CEO of the North American Esports League. “This unique relationship will create new opportunities for thousands of North American Esports Players to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of Youth Esports in the World.”
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, The North American Esports League is led by CO-Chief Executive Officers Matt Phillips and Jim MacDonald who are seasoned youth coaches and entrepreneurs in the Esports Youth Market. For more information, please visit HTTP://playnael.com.
Contact:
Matt Phillips
NAEL CEO
704-879-3259
matt@playnael.com
