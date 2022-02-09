Texan Insurance Acquires Texans Insurance & Financial Group to Expand Service in Sugar Land, TX
Texan Insurance recently acquired Texans Insurance & Financial Group in an all-cash deal. With three acquisitions in two years, Texan Insurance is rapidly growing in the Greater Houston Market. The latest acquisition will enhance Texan Insurance's efforts to expand their services and establish Texan Insurance as a premier agency in Houston, Texas.
Houston, TX, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On December 30, 2021, Texan Insurance acquired Texans Insurance & Financial Group, Inc. in an all-cash transaction.
Founded in 1991 in Sugar Land, Texas, Texans Insurance & Financial Group (TIFG) is an independent, full-service insurance agency that specializes in personal and commercial insurance needs. TIFG is a Five Star Home & Auto Insurance Professional Award Winner.
This is Texan Insurance’s 4th acquisition in the last 3 years. TIFG staff will join the Texan Insurance team at their headquarters in Houston, bringing the total number of employees to over 70.
“We are excited to welcome the talented team from Texans Insurance & Financial Group and are excited to continue their legacy of providing superior service to customers,” stated Rahim Virani, President of Texan Insurance. “This acquisition will also enhance our efforts to expand our insurance services in Fort Bend County and establish Texan Insurance as a premier agency in the Sugar Land area.”
Texan Insurance is a full-service, family-owned and operated insurance agency serving the greater Houston, Texas area since 1985. The company is affiliated with over 40 of the best insurance companies in Texas and Louisiana to service personal and commercial insurance needs. With over 1,000 five-star reviews on Google, and an “A+” rating from the Better Business Bureau. Texan Insurance has built a strong reputation for providing exceptional customer experience.
