DPRA Awarded Multi-Year Contract with US EPA Region 1
5-year contract to provide RCRA Authorization Support Services to all six New England states and ten Tribal Nations.
Manhattan, KS, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DPRA, a US-based multinational professional services and information technology company, announced today it has been awarded a new 5-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) in order to provide EPA Region 1, covering six (6) New England States and ten (10) Tribal Nations, with support for their RCRA (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act) Subtitle C (Hazardous Waste) Authorization programs.
Under the contract, DPRA will initially focus on Region 1’s ongoing support to both Connecticut and Rhode Island to assist on drafting updated regulations for their hazardous waste programs.
"We are honored to continue supporting the EPA with legal analysis and authorization support," said Amethyst (Amy) Matthews, Director of Environmental Services at DPRA. "For over 35 years, DPRA has provided support to the EPA Headquarters and the ten EPA Regions for the authorization and codification of State hazardous waste programs. We are proud of our long history of support to the EPA RCRA programs, including expertise for RCRA Subtitles C (Hazardous Waste), D (Solid Waste), and I (underground Storage Tanks). We look forward to continue expanding our practice into all the EPA regions."
About DPRA
Founded in 1961, DPRA is a US based multinational professional services and information technology company focused on many branches of the US federal and international governments, including defense, cybersecurity, logistics, transportation, environmental protection, and healthcare. We are proud of long heritage in providing world-class services and solutions to customers, including, Air Mobility Command, US Transportation Command, US Environmental Protection Agency, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, and the Royal Australian Air Force. For additional information, visit us at www.dpra.com or email us at info@dpra.com
Amethyst (Amy) Matthews
785-564-6013
https://www.dpra.com
