Jackpot for Over Half a Million Dollars Hits at Pala Casino
San Diego, CA, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce a $520,098 jackpot hit during an Ultimate Texas Hold’em table game on Friday night. The winning guest, Dan N., is from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Dan was playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em when she was dealt a royal flush, qualifying her for the jackpot progressive. The hand also qualified for the Random Mega feature, which randomly selected a royal flush as the winning hand. These two wins combined to earn her a total payout of over a half million dollars.
All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: www.palacasino.com.
About Pala Casino Spa Resort
As SoCal’s Entertainment Capital, Pala Casino Spa Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino including an expansive gaming floor with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 9 restaurants, two lounges, 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater and luxury hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala Casino’s wide variety of HD premium sporting events enhance an exciting collection of live bands daily at both indoor and outdoor venues. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.
Pala Casino is conveniently located off 1-5 and Highway 76 and is easily accessible from all counties in Southern California.
For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, www.facebook.com/palacasino, or www.twitter.com/palacasino.
Coley McAvoy
(760) 510-5177
Dan was playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em when she was dealt a royal flush, qualifying her for the jackpot progressive. The hand also qualified for the Random Mega feature, which randomly selected a royal flush as the winning hand. These two wins combined to earn her a total payout of over a half million dollars.
All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: www.palacasino.com.
About Pala Casino Spa Resort
As SoCal’s Entertainment Capital, Pala Casino Spa Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino including an expansive gaming floor with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 9 restaurants, two lounges, 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater and luxury hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala Casino’s wide variety of HD premium sporting events enhance an exciting collection of live bands daily at both indoor and outdoor venues. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.
Pala Casino is conveniently located off 1-5 and Highway 76 and is easily accessible from all counties in Southern California.
For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, www.facebook.com/palacasino, or www.twitter.com/palacasino.
Coley McAvoy
(760) 510-5177
Contact
Pala Casino Resort SpaContact
Coley McAvoy
760-510-5177
www.palacasino.com
Coley McAvoy
760-510-5177
www.palacasino.com
Categories