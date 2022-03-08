Cindy J. Brockman Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Shepherdstown, WV, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cindy J. Brockman of Shepherdstown, West Virginia has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of consumer products. These individuals are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers.
About Cindy J. Brockman
Cindy J. Brockman is a packer at Manpower Procter & Gamble (P&G), a manufacturing facility that produces and distributes consumer goods. In her role, she is responsible for packaging Dawn dish soap products and has also served in other departments at the tabler station at P&G including Swiffer, Bounce, and beauty customization.
Prior to working at P&G, Ms. Brockman was a recreation assistant at Harmony Senior Services, where she helped in the memory care unit leading activities such as exercise for individuals with memory impairments such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. She led activities for assisted living residents such as trivia, ice cream socials and arranged family gatherings.
Ms. Brockman is the president of People's First of the Eastern Panhandle, a self-advocacy group for special populations for persons with disabilities. She also serves on the Disabilities Developmental Council, advocating for individuals with disabilities and promoting self-advocacy. She is passionate about speaking out about overcoming disabilities.
Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Cindy received her B.S. in public recreation, park administration and sports management from Shepherd University in 2015.
In her spare time, Cindy enjoys music, bicycle riding, and going to the beach.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Cindy J. Brockman
Cindy J. Brockman is a packer at Manpower Procter & Gamble (P&G), a manufacturing facility that produces and distributes consumer goods. In her role, she is responsible for packaging Dawn dish soap products and has also served in other departments at the tabler station at P&G including Swiffer, Bounce, and beauty customization.
Prior to working at P&G, Ms. Brockman was a recreation assistant at Harmony Senior Services, where she helped in the memory care unit leading activities such as exercise for individuals with memory impairments such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. She led activities for assisted living residents such as trivia, ice cream socials and arranged family gatherings.
Ms. Brockman is the president of People's First of the Eastern Panhandle, a self-advocacy group for special populations for persons with disabilities. She also serves on the Disabilities Developmental Council, advocating for individuals with disabilities and promoting self-advocacy. She is passionate about speaking out about overcoming disabilities.
Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Cindy received her B.S. in public recreation, park administration and sports management from Shepherd University in 2015.
In her spare time, Cindy enjoys music, bicycle riding, and going to the beach.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories