Legendary Parsi Indian Culinary Entrepreneur Tanaz Godiwalla Brings "A Parsi Affair" Line of Condiments to North America
Condiments are based on secret heirloom recipes and bring the taste of Parsi food into kitchens around the world. Branded as "A Parsi Affair," she will begin with two varieties of condiments based on recipes perfected and handed down from generation to generation since 1969.
New York, NY, February 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Acclaimed Parsi culinary legend and entrepreneur, Tanaz Godiwalla, also known as the "Queen of Parsi Catering" in India, today announced the foray of her products into the North American market. Tanaz will be partnering with TGFPL USA, Inc. owned by Cashmira Sethna (Director), who will be the sole distributor of A Parsi Affair’s ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat delicacies in the United States and Canada. These coveted condiments can now be used by everyone, in their own way, to bring the delectable taste of Parsi cuisine into their kitchens.
Commenting on the launch, Tanaz Godiwalla said, “My culinary journey began more than 30 years ago, when I took over the reins of Godiwalla Catering, today a household name in the Parsi community. Soon, I realized there was a definite market for Parsi condiments that could be easily incorporated into home cooking. With that in mind, I launched ‘A Parsi Affair’ and it was an instant success in India and in the UK. I’m now delighted to be able to share the unique taste of Parsi cuisine to the sizeable Indian and Parsi community in the United States and look forward to increasing the range of our offerings soon.”
The first product that will be available is the Gajar Meva Nu Achaar, a traditional Parsi carrot sweet and sour pickle that incorporates raisins and dried dates. The second is the Gor Keri Meva Nu Achaar, the unique Parsi raw mango pickle. Vegetarian and with no added preservatives, the flavors are a game-changer in the market as they are the first to include premium dry fruits and nuts like cashews and dates. A dash of red chili pepper, ginger, and mustard powder add some spicy notes while the sambhar masala boosts the aroma. Each of these condiments uses wholesome ingredients such as ginger, garlic, chilies, jaggery, cinnamon, and turmeric — all of which possess scientifically proven health benefits as well as contribute to the distinctive flavor that makes Parsi food so famous. They are addictive with chips and stand out on charcuterie boards. Endlessly versatile, they can be paired to rev-up rice, roti flatbreads, naans, parathas, sourdough, crackers, garlic bread, and everything from theplas (flatbreads that are made with spices) to khakras (thin crackers).
Both condiments will be on retail shelves at select Patel Brothers retail locations in February, 2022. Patel Brothers are the largest Indian American supermarket chain in the United States with 57 locations in 19 states, primarily in New York and New Jersey. The condiments are expected to become available on Amazon in July 2022. They will be priced accessibly for all that are looking for a simple yet sumptuous way to add true Parsi zest to their meals.
About Tanaz Godiwalla
Tanaz is the most celebrated Parsi caterer in India, beloved for her mouth-watering feasts. Her extraordinary career has been featured in Conde Nast Traveler, The New York Times and Upper Crust India to name a few. As the second-generation owner and an award-winning chef, she has been running the business successfully for more than three decades. She is the go-to chef for Mumbai’s Parsi community, and her awe-inspiring banquets burst with color, flavor, and texture. Over the years, she has catered for hundreds of events, sometimes being booked years in advance. She also runs a cloud kitchen that does food deliveries across Mumbai in India and has launched her catering services in the United Kingdom in the Spring of 2021.
Cashmira Sethna
917-692-8921
aparsiaffairusa@gmail.com
