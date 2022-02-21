Legendary Parsi Indian Culinary Entrepreneur Tanaz Godiwalla Brings "A Parsi Affair" Line of Condiments to North America

Condiments are based on secret heirloom recipes and bring the taste of Parsi food into kitchens around the world. Branded as "A Parsi Affair," she will begin with two varieties of condiments based on recipes perfected and handed down from generation to generation since 1969.