GM Plant, a Korean Total Skin Care Manufacturer, Has Launched Two Products Under Its New Healucy Brand: Kombucha Anti-Aging Ampoule and Green Tea Whitening Ampoule
Busan, Korea, South, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kombucha Anti-aging Ampoule helps to create a skin condition that can resist environmental irritation with a robust skin barrier and beneficial bacteria generated during a14-day black tea fermentation. The ampoule provides nutrition to the skin from patented mushroom extracts, such as fermented black tea, pine mushroom and ganoderma tsugae, and adenosine provides moisture and resilience to the skin.
Green Tea Whitening Ampoule with Jeju organic green tea extract makes skin lively and bright, with five-times the Vitamin C and catechins of lemons. The ampoule with glutathione, dubbed Vitamin G, restores damaged skin and prevents melanin deposits, helping to maintain clear skin. The ampoule also contains niacinamide for hypoallergenic whitening, suitable for sensitive skin.
Consumers' skin is exposed to a large number of chemicals. Healucy brand Kombucha Anti-aging Ampoule and Green Tea Whitening Ampoule are eco-friendly in every way, from ingredients to packaging. No harmful or animal-derived ingredients and no animal testing Packaging is made from biodegradable eco-friendly paper.
Kombucha Anti-Aging Ampoule and Green Tea Whitening Ampoule have been certified vegan by the Korean Vegan Certification Institute.
GM Plant is exporting to China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mongolia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Romania, and is set to expand its network to the US and Europe.
GM Plant CEO Yoo Dong-min hopes to help people around the world to achieve healthy beauty with high quality products made from natural ingredients.
