Ana Paula Fernandes Recognized as the Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Abrisuite Inc. by P.O.W.E.R - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Toronto Ontario, Canada, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ana Paula Fernandes of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the COO and co-founder of Abrisuite Inc., has been recognized by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of information technology/IT. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.
About Ana Paula Fernandes and Abrisuite Inc.
Running a business as a woman means overcoming many challenges. Ana Fernandes, co-founder and COO of Abrisuite, knows it better than anyone.
Abrisuite had undergone a major shift in light of the pandemic and had just finished its official first year of existence. The company started in 2017 providing IT services and was directed by Ana's husband, Raymond Payne, but it was incorporated in June of 2019.
In June of 2020, Ana became the official face of Abrisuite. She realized many people in Canada needed help to keep their business afloat and grow it virtually.
Abrisuite itself felt the changes with the pandemic, especially because they couldn't go to in person marketing or networking events. In 2020, their clients also weren't able to invest much money in something they felt was unsure as virtual management and technology solutions.
With Ana in charge of Abrisuite, things started to change. They are now presenting a robust portfolio tailored to medium-sized businesses looking for custom solutions instead of adapting to what the market already offers.
Ana's endurance comes from a life of conquests as a Brazilian immigrant. In 1998, already working with IT, she migrated to the United States to work at the University of Alabama's Hospital IT Department. At the time, she was a single mother with two young boys, 3 and 5 years old, and they stayed in Brazil with their grandfather for a few months until she was able to maintain herself.
Ana met the Canadian Raymond Payne, her future husband and business partner in the United States in 2003, and soon after, they decided to build their life together in Toronto, moving in 2005.
The international nature of Ana's journey allowed her to work seamlessly with people from different countries. Abrisuite has employees and contractors from all over the Americas.
According to Ana, there is nothing like major changes – such as moving countries – to build resilience. The different jobs she had taught her a lot, and, having worked in public service in Brazil, she had a strong skill set foundation.
Ana believes that multitasking and being versatile is something that many Brazilians bring to the table, and that is why she is comfortable hiring people from her home country.
The way the world does business has changed dramatically in the last two years, and Ana has adapted Abrisuite to this. The next challenges are nothing compared to the resilience she has built over the years.
For further information, contact https://www.abrisuite.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
