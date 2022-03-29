Viki B. Zarkin Honored as a Woman of Distinction for Spring 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Harrisburg, PA, March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Viki B. Zarkin of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been honored as a Woman of Distinction for the first quarter of 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of motivational speaking and life coaching. Each quarter P.O.W.E.R. chooses four women for their distinction award. These four noteworthy women deserve recognition for their exceptional accomplishments. They go the extra mile to achieve results and create a significant impact in their chosen profession.
About Viki B. Zarkin
Viki B. Zarkin is a motivational speaker and coach for her company, I Am The One. With over twelve years’ experience, she offers motivational speaking and cancer coaching on a national level. Viki inspires women to change the way they have been programmed to think and emphasizes the importance of educating young women to believe in themselves, challenge the status quo, find their voice and listen to their heart.
Ms. Zarkin earned a B.S. in Communications and Broadcast Journalism from Ithaca College in 1987. She moved back to Pennsylvania and managed the Corporate Video Production division for Cable Adnet and met her husband, Jere Zarkin. They married in 1992 and began their life together. Viki began to work with Jere at his dental practice, running his front office so he could concentrate on the back. They worked together for almost 18 years before Viki got sick. In 1999, they had their first child Dell Isaac Zarkin, and in 2002, they had their second child, Isabella Jolie Zarkin. The children, the dental practice, and family kept them very busy until Viki was diagnosed with cancer on January 5, 2011. Then their world turned upside down.
Viki has been living with Stage 4 metastatic cancer for over 12 years. She was diagnosed in her 40’s when her doctor told her to go home and get her affairs in order. At the time, she had two small children at home. Viki spent the next several years fighting for her life advocating for herself and navigating through the health care world and following her gut. Viki states, “After ten years, I am the only one like me alive. I want to shout out to the roof tops. You don’t have to die! Look at me!”
Viki wanted people to hear her story. She has written a book titled, “I AM THE ONE." Her book shares her story in all its real rawness. Viki doesn't hold back, giving an honest account of what it’s really like to go through a life-or-death experience, how she copes with it, and how her family copes with it. There is beauty, laughter, love, sadness, and pain … but one thing you can count on is TRUTH. The book is being sold in bookstores all over the country in hardcover as well as an e-book version. It is available on Amazon.com, ISBN-10: 1737872900 and is also sold on Viki’s website: iamtheone.com.
Viki has recently formed a new organization to change the face of women’s health. “Lunge for Healthcare” was created to teach women to follow their instincts when it comes to their healthcare. In addition, “Lung for Healthcare” is educating doctors to listen first and diagnosis second.
“Once Lunge for Healthcare can accomplish this, then we ask insurance companies to use the millions of dollars we have saved them by encouraging preventative medicine,“ said Viki. “At that time, we will ask insurance companies to give back the treatments that have been removed for women’s insurances.” Anyone that wants to help or donate can visit lungeforhealthcare.org.
Ms. Zarkin was honored by Power Magazine as a Woman of Distinction, Woman of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Woman of the Month April 2020, and received Power’s Lifetime Achievement award in 2021. Viki was also awarded Top Inspirational Speaker of the year 2021 by IAOTP (International Association for Top Professionals). Recently, she was showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Viki is a proud member of Dr Shirlene’s Authors and Speakers Mastermind group. Ms. Zarkin has been on multiple podcasts, including Scotty MacGregor “You Can Make a Difference.” She was recently featured on Pamela Kuhns radio show and given a full page spread in the Patriot Newspaper.
Ms. Zarkin is available for speaking engagements. Her story is not limited to just cancer. She also speaks about doctor/patient relationships, nutrition, appreciating the "little things in life,” juggling motherhood and cancer, working with doctors advocating for listening before diagnosing in the treatment rooms, helping women follow their instinct’s regarding their own health care, and much more. Viki has spoken to corporations such as Capital Blue as well as college campuses like Lebanon Valley College; her reach is vast and surprisingly versatile. Viki’s can-do attitude inspires people to think differently in their everyday lives and by applying her unique thought process, deals can be made in a boardroom just as easily as they can help someone through their cancer battle. Viki will also be offering Zoom classes by logging into her website, iamtheone.com, in the near future.
“I made a promise to God to help someone every day,” said Viki. “Big or small, it doesn't matter, that's what I'm going to do.”
In her spare time, Viki enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family.
For more information, visit https://iamtheone.com/.
Further information can also be found at:
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/iamtheoneviki
LinkedIn at https:/www.linkedin.com/in/viki-zarkin-b57a2176
Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/iamtheone_viki
Twitter at https://twitter.com/iamtheone
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
