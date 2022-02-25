PixelPlex Shares Crucial Updates on Innovative Ethereum Development Services
Ethereum development services that will get your business noticed by customers.
New York, NY, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PixelPlex, one of the pioneers of blockchain software development, has updated its landing page on Ethereum development services. The company has been actively delivering blockchain-oriented solutions for almost a decade. Decentralized tech has continued to disrupt the business landscape by making enterprise services more efficient. The purpose of this update is to share more elaborately the extent of services the company offers to its audience and existing clients.
With over 80 successful distributed ledger technology projects, the journey hasn’t been without hurdles. However, out of these challenges, the team has developed experience and expertise and can come up with solutions for any level of complexity for client projects. In the same experiences, the company has developed ways of contract optimization saving on transaction fees by up to 15%.
The CEO and Founder of PixelPlex had this to say about their Ethereum development services and success. “For more than ten years, we’ve helped various businesses across different industries to develop innovative solutions that help them remain relevant and future-oriented. With this experience, we can now wrap our heads around any project and come up with fast, cost-effective, and value-adding solutions for any client. You can count on our team to make the most out of the Ethereum toolkit and set your business on track to achieve its goals fast, no matter how ambitious they are.”
In their updated Ethereum development services, PixelPlex underpins what kind of services will help businesses thrive in the fast-paced and innovation–first arena. These solution-oriented services include:
Ethereum smart contract development and audit: automating data and asset transactions, payment, asset tokenization, STO, and document management.
DApp development: developing robust dApps to control sensitive business processes such as tracking in the supply chain while remaining fast, reliable, scalable.
De-Fi solutions and wallet development: clients will be working with a team experienced in decentralized finance systems and mobile and desktop wallets development.
Non- Fungible token (NFT) development: helping clients build and manage NFT collections and marketplaces with the proper infrastructure, support, and promotion to help them leverage tokenomics in various niches.
PixelPlex has the experience, skill, and tech tools to develop up-to-date and effective solutions for businesses of all scales.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a fully-fledged software development and consulting company and a leader in innovative blockchain technology development and consulting services.
