GTS Distribution Expands Global Presence: Opens Warehouse in Europe
GTS Distribution, the world's leading wholesale provider of sports and entertainment trading cards, collectible trading card games, board games, and hobby related supplies, announces the opening of a European distribution facility in Dublin, Ireland along with a Third-Party Logistics partner in Germany.
London, United Kingdom, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Headquartered in Everett, Washington, USA, GTS Distribution announces the opening of a European distribution facility in Dublin, Ireland along with a Third-Party Logistics partner in Germany. These warehouses will be able to service customers throughout the European Union.
GTS Distribution is an authorized distributor for Panini America, Topps, Upper Deck, Ultra PRO, and other vendor partners.
“We are excited at the opportunity to grow the European market with the opening of our new regional distribution facility. The explosive growth in the popularity of the sports and entertainment collectibles category has allowed us to make this strategic move with the support of our licensed manufacturing partners,” said David Reel Vice President of Sports & Entertainment and Strategic Global Business Development.
GTS Distribution continues to expand its global presence by adding to its current APAC distribution in Shanghai, China, and Hong Kong.
Along with its 9 domestic locations in the United States, GTS Distribution is the world's leading wholesale provider of sports and entertainment trading cards, collectible trading card games, board games, and hobby related supplies.
For inquiries about opening a new European account, please visit their website. https://gtsdistribution.com/info/open-a-gts-business-account.asp
Physical Address:
GTS Distribution
Block 1, Blanchardstown Corporate Park
Blanchardstown
Dublin 15
Ireland
D15 AKK1
Mailing Address:
GTS Distribution
Unit 10, Primeside Park
Northwest Business Park
Ballycoolin
Dublin 15
D15 XW42
About GTS Distribution
GTS Distribution is a true full-service, wholesale sports & entertainment collectibles distributor, servicing accounts of all sizes and dedicated to the success of our customer’s businesses and their futures. For more information, please visit http://www.gtsdistribution.com.
Contact
Rob Bertrand
800-890-5456
www.gtsdistribution.com
Categories