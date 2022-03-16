RomCom Novel Looks to Answer the Question, Can Grown-Up Romance Bloom from a Teenage Broken Heart?

Imagine you’re living a fairy tale. Your unattainable high school crush is coming to pick you up and whisk you away to senior prom. Walking on air, your heart is pounding as you wait to hear the knock at the door. A knock that never comes. No wonder main character Nina hates her would-be date Harrison even years later. In “My Turn” author Allison Jones details in light hilarity what happens when the two would-be-high school sweethearts are forced together for the wedding of their two friends.