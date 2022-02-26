Announcing Official Launch of The Bridge Directory: Connecting Families of Color with Birth Professionals of Color
The Bridge Directory Will Celebrate Web Launch on March 11th with Virtual Event Featuring Keynote Speaker Activist Tamika Mallory.
Bronx, NY, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Bridge Directory is proud to celebrate the official launch of our online directory for birth professionals of color with a virtual event on March 11, 2022 at 7:00 pm Eastern.
Come meet the founders of the Bridge, feel entranced and taken away in lively musical interludes and an empowering keynote delivered by speaker and activist, Tamika Mallory.
The Bridge site and community is an invaluable initiative to bridge the gap in access for families of color. The Bridge aims to be a nationwide referral network made up of a diverse group of birth professionals of color who provide high quality services that integrate the needs of the whole family and serve communities of color - starting with New York City. That includes, but is not limited to: midwives, obstetricians, doulas, childbirth educators, lactation consultants, chiropractors, pediatricians, body workers, mental health therapists, and others.
The Bridge Directory was created in an effort to uplift and improve the care Black and brown families receive.
“We know because of racism and implicit biases, we (BIPOC families) are not getting the care we deserve (and desperately need) in the medical industrial complex,” says Emilie Rodriguez, founder of The Bridge Directory and Ashe Birthing Services.
The Bridge Directory already contains over 100 providers and professionals of color available for search by families who need them. Provider benefits include:
- A full profiled professional listing in the directory
- The opportunity to connect and form community across fields and professions
- Access to a members-only Facebook group
- Access to the wisdom of community-nominated Council of Elders
- Networking opportunities amongst members
- And more
“We don’t need a seat at the table,” Rodriguez says. “As Black and brown people, we are used to creating our own solutions, so we are stepping up and creating our own table. This is bigger than just a directory of providers. We are building a birth community.”
Birth professionals, families and press may RSVP by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bridge-directory-virtual-launch-party-tickets-265362264677
Contact
Guramrit LeBron
646-416-2877
thebridgedirectory.com
